Two men arrested after trespassing in downtown Madison

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police say they have arrested someone suspected of a deadly shooting in March of last year, adding they believe more arrests could be made soon. Police have been investigating the death of 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson since March 30, 2021, when he was shot on the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. The shooting happened at about 11:37 p.m., with police reporting at the time that Jefferson was shot while he was outside. They believe the shooting was a targeted incident.

BELOIT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO