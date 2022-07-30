Two men arrested after trespassing in downtown Madison

www.wglr.com
Dog taken when vehicle stolen in NE Madison found safe, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A dog taken when the vehicle it was riding in was stolen at East Towne Mall late last week has been found, the Madison Police Department said Tuesday. In an updated incident report, police said Malloy, a weeks-old brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Further details, including whether anyone has been arrested, were not immediately available.
Man sentenced in 2020 drunken driving crash that killed motorcyclist in western Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. — A Prairie du Sac man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in connection with a 2020 crash in western Dane County. Gabriel Bare, 24, was also sentenced to five years...
Beloit police make arrest in March 2021 homicide, crediting community tips
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police say they have arrested someone suspected of a deadly shooting in March of last year, adding they believe more arrests could be made soon. Police have been investigating the death of 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson since March 30, 2021, when he was shot on the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. The shooting happened at about 11:37 p.m., with police reporting at the time that Jefferson was shot while he was outside. They believe the shooting was a targeted incident.
Cyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon left a bicyclist dead, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. A box truck and the cyclist were involved, but police did not provide further details about what caused the crash.
Madison police investigate shots fired incidents on south, west sides
At around 3:15 a.m., officers were sent to the 7200 block of Midtown Road after a caller reported hearing multiple shots fired. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene but no injuries or property damage were reported. Police did not indicate that the two incidents were connected. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Bicyclist’s death brings Madison’s Vision Zero efforts back in focus
MADISON, Wis. — The crash that killed a bicyclist on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon was the third fatality involving a pedestrian or cyclist in the city this year as local leaders continue their efforts to make streets safer. The victim, a man in his 70s, died at...
Man shot multiple times on Madison’s east side, suspect at large
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot multiple times on Madison’s east side Saturday, police said. Officers were called to the 4500 block of Stein Avenue just before 10:45 p.m. for a reported disturbance. Police said a man was found outside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.
7-year-old shot in the leg in Poynette, arrest made
An arrest was made in connection with the incident, but police did not reveal who was arrested or on what charges. An investigation is ongoing. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
One person hospitalized, occupants displaced after fire at Beloit home
The fire caused about $20,000 in damage and investigators are still working to determine how it started.
Roads in downtown Madison to be closed Friday for CrossFit Games event
MADISON, Wis. — A number of traffic closures are planned in downtown Madison on Thursday night and Friday due to the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games’ return to the capital city. A 3.5-mile run from the Alliant Energy Center to the Wisconsin State Capitol Friday morning will cause a...
Registration open for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s fall season; volunteers needed
MADISON, Wis. — Registration is now open for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s fall season. Girls on the Run is an after-school empowerment program that integrates running, but it’s far more than just a running program. It also teaches life skills like empathy and how to be a good friend while helping participants build confidence and kindness.
Dane County Board of Supervisors Black Caucus unveils new plan for Jail Consolidation Project
MADISON, Wis. — The Black Caucus of the Dane County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday announced a new plan for the Dane County Jail Consolidation Project. If adopted, the new plan would resolve the county’s current impasse on the project due to the need for more funding to complete the plan as it stands.
Thursday marks absentee deadlines for August primary
MADISON, Wis. — Thursday marks the last day for voters to request an absentee ballot by mail and is one of a series of upcoming deadlines voters face before the polls close Aug. 9. All requests must be into the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Aug. 4, which in...
AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years
MADISON, WIS. — The popular music festival on Madison’s east side Atwoodfest returned for a two-day festival after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Bickerman said the time apart made it all the more exciting this year. “This is basically the official party...
Badgers sound off during annual media day
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin kicks off fall camp on Wednesday, but before they hit the field, the Badgers had to field some questions.
Wisconsin volleyball reloading, not rebuilding
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin lost a ton of experience from last season’s national championship team. Gone are Sydney Hilley, Lauren Barnes, Dana Rettke, and Giorgia Civita to name a few. But at the conference’s inaugural media day, Kelly Sheffield was confident this year’s team isn’t rebuilding.
Wisconsin picked to win fourth straight Big Ten championship
MADISON, Wis. — The Big Ten released its preseason poll, and Wisconsin is projected to finish exactly where they’ve finished each of the last three seasons: on top. Wisconsin earned the top spot in the poll ahead of Nebraska and Minnesota. UW begins league play on September 23rd when they host Northwestern.
Nick Herbig named to Bednarik Award watch list
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, which is given to the best defensive player in college football on Monday. Herbig is coming off a sophomore campaign where he led UW in sacks and was third on the team...
Braelon Allen believes Badgers have best backfield in the nation
MADISON, Wis. — When the Badgers stepped up to the mic in Indy at Big Ten Media Days it was Big Ten title or bust. That theme carried over to their annual media day at Camp Randall, except Braelon Allen took it a step further. The sophomore running back...
