Sarah Carrieri
Sarah Carrieri went on to be with the Lord on November 13. Sarah was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 12, 1932. She resided in Margate Florida in the year of 2005, before moving to The Villages in 2005. Sarah leaves behind the love of her life for 72 years,...
Plenty of entertainment on tap in The Villages this holiday season
The holiday season is here and for Maestro Bill Doherty and his singers, that means a musical trip to Broadway. The concert is called “Broadway Showstoppers,” and will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. in Savannah Center. The list of show tunes comes from such classics as: “The...
Frederick Charles Ross
Frederick Charles Ross (Fritz), 85, passed away on November, 9th 2022 in Summerfield, FL. Fritz was born in Erie, PA on January 19, 1937 to Robert and Madeline Ross. He spent most of his life in Erie, PA working and raising his family. He moved to Summerfield, FL in 2004.
Lucy Rumpstich Hammond
Lucy Rumpstich Hammond of The Villages, FL passed away on November 14, 2022 at the age of 97. She was born January 11, 1925 in Milford, DE, daughter of the late Albert and Helene Rumpstich. She was a graduate of the University of Delaware and was an avid golfer. She...
Residents hound CDD 7 board on strained relationship with Lake Sumter
Residents fearful of losing services are continuing to hound the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors on its strained relationship with the Lake Sumter Community Development District Board. Last month, an angry mob of residents demanded the CDD 7 supervisors drop a process that would have initiated “conflict resolution”...
Richard James Richards
Richard James Richards (Dick) passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 14 at the age of 81. Dick was born on July 24, 1941 in Lorain, Ohio to Alice and Frederick Richards. Dick graduated from J. F. Kennedy College in Omaha, Nebraska in 1970 and proudly served his...
Mary Frances Bricco
Mary Frances Bricco, age 85, of The Villages, Florida, died Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on May 23, 1937, in Wheeling, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Anna (Liebold) Lotz. She married Ronald Bricco on May 25, 1957, in Bellaire, Ohio. He preceded her in death on August 4, 2005.
Carolyn Leshane
Carolyn Leshane, 69, of The Villages, FL passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. She was born September 29, 1953 in Stamford, CT to William and Mary (nee Graboski) Traska. She graduated from Southern CT University with degrees in Special Ed and Psychology. She started her career at Riverview Children’s Hospital in Middletown, CT and finished at Aetna Insurance in Hartford coordinating Enterprise Implementation. She retired to N. Eastham on Cape Cod in 2001, and raised two special pet therapy dogs, Helito and Rosie for visits to various Cape facilities. She left the Cape in 2013 for the Villages, FL.
HUD housing could ruin The Villages
NO NO NO to HUD in The Villages I bought here 16 years ago and if I wanted to see children then I would have moved to Ocala which has a lot of poor. Trust me there will be. a long line of people moving out of The Villages. Don’t change the rules on children living in The Villages.I agreed and signed papers when we bought here that these are single family homes. I will fight if this changes and no children longer then 30 days. It would ruin The Villages.
John Strassel Jr.
John Charles Strassel Jr. (Jack) of the Villages, FL passed away on November 8th, 2022 with Lynn Coyle, his partner of 7 years, by his side. Jack was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 28th, 1934. He attended Chaminade High School and Hofstra University. After graduating he joined the Navy where he served his country as a Communications Officer and traveled all over the world to places such as Saudi Arabia and Africa. When Jack returned from his service- he married Margaret (Maggie) McGroarty in 1962. They lived in and traveled to many places together as a result of Jack’s successful career with AT&T where he was the Global Director of Procurement. Their love for golf, tennis and travel led to many life long friendships and many happy memories.Jack was a wonderful father, husband, partner, son-in-law, athlete and friend and he will be missed by all who remain and welcomed home by those that have gone before him.
Lewis Jarvis
Lewis Jarvis, 73, of The Villages, Florida passed away early Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He will leave a legacy as a loving husband, a dedicated father and the best PaPa to his twin grandchildren. Lewis was born in Mudfork, West Virginia on September...
Village of Sunset Pointe resident wins appointment to CDD 5 board
A Village of Sunset Pointe resident has been appointed to the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors. Mark Schweikert won a majority of votes Friday at the CDD 5 board meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. He will complete a term that was vacated when Supervisor Reed Panos opted to...
Illinois man moving to Florida nabbed with stolen U-Haul
An Illinois man who said he was moving to Florida was nabbed with a stolen U-Haul. Michael Brizendine, 39, of Evanston, Ill., was driving the U-Haul at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s Arizona license plate and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in North Carolina. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie grocery store on U.S. 301 in Belleview.
Stop complaining about ‘overcrowding’ in The Villages
I love to hear all the complaints about stopping the building and overcrowding. I have lived in The Villages for over 23 years when we had around 16,000 to 17,000 residents and heard the same cry about stopping the building. Just remember that if we got our way “You” and all the wonderful convenience stores, restaurants, and even hospitals would not be here. Just look at all the other communities and see where they have to go to shop, eat and get health care but not in a golf cart like we can. I guess some people just like go through life standing in front of the complaint counter.
Golf cart driver transported from scene of crash near Freedom Pointe
A golf cart driver was transported from the scene of a crash Friday afternoon near Freedom Pointe. The Atomic golf cart struck a light pole at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Buenos Aires Boulevard. The Villages Public Safety Department removed the driver from the...
Villager with history of bizarre behavior arrested after defacing military memorabilia
A Villager with a history of bizarre behavior has been arrested after allegedly defacing military memorabilia. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, of the Ashleigh Villas was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail. He was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with trespassing as well as a new...
Brothers from New York arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle with missing headlight
Brothers from New York were arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle which was pulled over for a missing headlight. Shawn Douglas Backus, 27, and Zachary Thomas Backus, 25, who live together in Whitney Point, N.Y., were riding as passengers in a gray Hyundai Elantra on Monday night when the vehicle was pulled over because it had an expired tag and a missing headlight on the driver’s side, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s office. The traffic stop was initiated at a Citgo gas station in Bushnell.
Wildwood police arrest woman after alleged attack on live-in man friend
Wildwood police arrested a woman after an alleged attack on her live-in man friend. Amanda Byram, 44, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at her home in the 800 block of Ridge Avenue after she became “irate” and punched her boyfriend “approximately six times on the left side of his face,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Prior to that, she had texted him photos of damage to his television and a hole in the wall of the home.
Official contends ‘too many unanswered questions’ doomed fire district referendum
An official contends that “too many unanswered questions” doomed the independent fire district referendum on the ballot for Villagers living in Sumter County. The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District referendum failed by about 2,000 votes on Nov. 8. In a brief post-mortem discussion Friday on the...
Summerfield man with license revoked since 2005 caught back behind wheel
A Summerfield man whose driver’s license has been revoked since 2005 was arrested after he caught back behind the wheel. Richard Bruce Vanjoske, 50, was driving a black Dodge pickup at about 1 p.m. Tuesday when he failed to come to a proper stop at the intersection of Grays Airport Road and Marion County Road, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, a deputy discovered that the Aurora, Ill. native’s driving privileges have been revoked since 2005. He has also racked up four convictions for driving while license suspended.
