College Station City Council approves BVSMA budget, continues budget talks

Bryan City leaders discuss Riverside Innovation Corridor
The city of Bryan is navigating ways to expand by rezoning its preexisting Riverside Parkway Texas 47 Corridor to become the new Riverside Innovation Corridor that will cover 4,700 acres of land within its current city limits. City leaders held a public input meeting July 21 at the Texas A&M...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 8 min ago.
Calendar for Tuesday, Aug. 2
Evening Book Club, 6 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The club will discuss “44 Scotland Street” by Alexander McCall Smith. Registration not required. www.bcslibrary.org/book-clubs. Harry Potter Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101, in College Station....
Brazos Valley community shows up for food bank at annual Feast of Caring
For the 29th year, celebrity servers donned aprons as the Brazos Valley Food Bank invited the community to the Brazos Center for its annual Feast of Caring on Wednesday. “This, to me, is probably my favorite event,” said John Cowan, president of the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s board of directors. “This is almost like a community meal. You sit down with someone you don’t know. You meet new people. You get to support the organization. And sometimes you may be sitting next to people that use our services, and you don’t even realize it. That’s impactful, and it’s meaningful.”
Two people hospitalized after gunfire in College Station Wednesday
Two people were taken to the hospital after gunfire in the 1200 block of Holik Drive in College Station on Wednesday morning, police said. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call at around 8:30 a.m. Police determined an argument between several people led to the gunfire. Two people were taken to St. Joseph Hospital in College Station by private transportation.
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting in College Station
A College Station man was arrested in connection to a shooting Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Holik Drive in College Station that sent two people to the hospital, according to police records. Antoine Moreno, 20, was arrested on four charges, including theft of a firearm and tampering evidence....
Two arrested for drug charges after traffic stop on Texas 21
A Bryan man and woman were arrested Monday afternoon on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop was conducted on Texas 21, according to the Department of Public Safety. Vance Pullen, 34, was arrested on five drug charges, including manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1-B, which is...
Texas A&M equestrian team announces 2022-23 schedule
The Texas A&M equestrian will host a scrimmage and six home meets this season as part of its 2022-23 schedule, the Aggies announced Wednesday. A&M will open with the Maroon & White Scrimmage on Sept. 18 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex and will host TCU on Sept. 23, South Carolina on Oct. 8, Fresno State on Nov. 17, South Dakota State on Jan. 27, Auburn on Feb. 4 and Georgia on March 4. The Aggies’ schedule includes seven road matches with the Southeastern Conference Championship set for March 20-21 in Blythewood, South Carolina, followed by the NCEA Championships in Ocala, Florida, on April 13-15.
Texas A&M's QB race takes center stage as fall camp opens
Texas A&M football opens fall camp this week with typical concerns. D.J. Durkin takes over at defensive coordinator for Mike Elko. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has said don’t expect much to change. The system is in place and there are playmakers at every level. The unit shouldn’t miss a beat, but Elko was a steady force for four seasons, which is partially why one of the nation’s highest-paid assistants is now Duke’s head coach. Fisher is rightfully optimistic, but there’s cause for doubt until Durkin and co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tyler Santucci oversee a championship unit.
Former Texas A&M softball coach Jo Evans lands at UC Santa Barbara
Former Texas A&M softball coach Jo Evans received a late birthday gift Thursday when she was hired by UC Santa Barbara. Evans, who turned 62 last week, went 987-504-2 in 27 seasons at A&M, making three Women’s College World Series appearances including a runner-up finish to Arizona State in 2008. The Aggies were 31-28 last season, making their 20th straight NCAA tournament. A&M opted not to renew Evans’ contract, hiring Arizona State’s Trisha Ford.
Fall Camp Press Conference: Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M football defensive back Antonio Johnson meets the media on the first day of Fall Camp. (8.3.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Aggies land commitment from 2023 3-star DL Samu Taumanupepe
The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe, who plays at Humble Atascocita. Taumanupepe (6-3, 380) is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was a District 21-6A first-team all-district selection as a junior in 2021. Taumanupepe announced on Saturday he received an offer from A&M and pledged Monday night.
Incoming freshman Nelson named USA Today Athlete of the Year
Incoming Texas A&M freshman Baylor Nelson was named USA Today's Boys Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Year, USA Today announced over the weekend. Nelson was a four-year letterman at Community School of Davidson in North Carolina and was named a team captain his senior year. The North Carolina native led his team to a state championship as a senior. And as an individual, Nelson was a four-time state champ in the 200 IM and a three-time champ in the 100 fly. The incoming freshman was the nation's top-ranked recruit in the class of 2022, according to SwimSwam.com.
A&M signee Helms wins decathlon
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Texas A&M track & field signee Landon Helms won the decathlon last weekend at the United States Track & Field’s National Junior Olympic Championships in Sacramento with 6,988 points. He also won the 110-meter hurdles (13.98 seconds) and was second in the pole vault (16 feet, 4.75 inches).
Abadie advances to pole vault final at U20 World Athletics Championship
Texas A&M sophomore Heather Abadie advanced to the pole vault final at the U20 World Athletics Championship Monday. Abadie, who won bronze in the 2021 championship, made it through the qualifying stages with a final clearance of 13-3.5/4.05m. Representing Canada, Abadie was one of 13 competitors that made it to the final.
A&M softball team adds transfers
The Texas A&M softball team has added a pair of transfers in Oklahoma State’s Brianna Evans and Minnesota’s Emily Leavitt. Both earned freshman all-conference honors last season. Evans batted .290 in 52 games, 47 of them starts all at second base. She had two doubles, two home runs...
