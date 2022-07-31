College Station City Council approves BVSMA budget, continues budget talks

For the 29th year, celebrity servers donned aprons as the Brazos Valley Food Bank invited the community to the Brazos Center for its annual Feast of Caring on Wednesday. “This, to me, is probably my favorite event,” said John Cowan, president of the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s board of directors. “This is almost like a community meal. You sit down with someone you don’t know. You meet new people. You get to support the organization. And sometimes you may be sitting next to people that use our services, and you don’t even realize it. That’s impactful, and it’s meaningful.”

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO