Thistlethwaite: Why a pastor of my church is suing Florida
I was ordained to the Christian ministry by the United Church of Christ in 1974. I am often proud of my church, and this week I am especially proud because a UCC pastor is among seven Florida clergy members — two Christians, three Jews, one Unitarian Universalist and a Buddhist — who are suing Florida (in separate suits) because that state’s draconian abortion law (no exceptions for rape or incest) violates their religious freedom.
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: Celebrating 26 years and nearly 2,000 grants
Some of them are more memorable than others. All of them have been important. As the Vail Valley Charitable Fund nears our 26th anniversary in September, we can count nearly 2,000 friends and neighbors we have assisted with a grant to help them through a tough time. It is likely that we have helped someone that you care about.
16th running of Copper Triangle set for Aug. 6
It’s time for your annual reminder to watch for cyclists while venturing to Minturn or Leadville this Saturday. They’re going to be racing down U.S. Highway 24 in droves. If the thought of driving next to cyclists makes you jealous to be on the road yourself, it’s not too late to sign up for the iconic 79-mile loop.
This Week at the Bookworm: The Art of Carrie Fell
IF YOU GO: What: The Art of Carrie Fell with Carrie Fell When: Saturday August 6, 12 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632 Cost: $10, purchase online or at the Bookworm of Edwards More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormOfEdwards.com If you have visited any art galleries in Vail or Beaver Creek, you have most likely seen the vibrant and modern representations of traditional Western icons from the highly celebrated Denver native Carrie Fell. Luckily, Fell has published a book that includes a vast collection of her work from the last three decades, so you can bring a sizable amount of her fresh reinterpretations of the West into your home.
Mushroom and dance festivals, art shows and a gourmet soup kitchen: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 8/5/22
The first week of the 34th annual Vail Dance Festival was full of performances on the stage at The Amp and the Vilar Performing Arts Center, Dancing in the Streets, Dancing in the Park, podcasts, Master Classes, debuts of new dance companies and more. This weekend, make your way to The Amp and the Vilar Center for three nights of performances featuring collaborations and new works that can only be seen in Vail.
Knapp Ranch acquires local catering company
Knapp Ranch, a sustainable farm located in the upper West Lake Creek valley of Edwards, acquired local catering company Second Nature Gourmet this month. Chef Marla Leblow launched Second Nature Gourmet in the Vail Valley in 2016, a scratch-prepared catering company focusing on ingredient quality and using local and responsibly-sourced products. Leblow said that the two companies share a natural alignment of values and commitment to quality standards, and she would not have sold Second Nature to anyone but the Knapp family.
Fundraiser in memory of Vail area local Brandon Merritt raises over $200,000 for people with neurofibromatosis
The Brandon Merritt Charitable Foundation raised over $200,000 at its inaugural Eagle County fundraising event held at Donovan Pavilion in Vail on July 25, generating financial support and awareness for people with neurofibromatosis. Merritt was eight months old when he was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis, commonly known as NF, a genetic...
Dow: Your local post office archivist
I have been around long enough to remember when it was fun to go to the post office in Avon. Actually, it is not that bad going there today, outside of half-hour waits and grumbling customers. Every now and then I overhear a conversation of people who happen to encounter...
‘The Par D Roundup’ showcases new works by Carrie Fell
Even though we haven’t seen her in a while in person, Carrie Fell’s work can be seen all over the Vail Valley. Denver-based Fell will be back this weekend revealing a new book and new art. The pandemic allowed Fell to look back on her long career, much...
Valley Voices: A visit from HFHI CEO inspires and energizes
Across the country, in Colorado and right here at home there aren’t enough homes: too few affordable rentals, sky-rocketing real estate prices. Demand in every housing market is increasing and supply just cannot keep up. Earlier this year I had the opportunity to attend the Habitat for Humanity International...
SpeakUp ReachOut to hold August auditions for ‘This Is My Brave’
This Is My Brave, Inc., the national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, and SpeakUp ReachOut, the suicide prevention coalition of the Eagle Valley, are hosting auditions for “This is My Brave – The Show” on Aug. 22 and 27. The...
‘Wonder in the Woods’ bridges the physical and digital art world
Local photographer Raj Manickam is presenting one of the valley’s first hybrid digital and physical art exhibitions at the Vail Public Library this month. Manickam’s collection, titled “Wonder in the Woods,” includes nine prints on canvas that are on display in the library and for sale in physical form, but that is only one method for acquiring the pieces. Each photo has also been minted as a non-fungible token, and includes a scannable QR code that will allow viewers to purchase a one-of-a-kind digital copy of the work on the OpenSea marketplace.
Vail Symposium celebrates ‘Valley Curtain’ 50th anniversary, reveals original idea for Aspen location
“Valley Curtain” was first planned for the Aspen area, and a drawing from that iteration of the project – which was only recently unearthed from the Christo and Jeanne-Claude collection – will be on display there in August. This and other interesting details related to Christo and...
Time machine: 50 years ago, Stewart Udall is keynote speaker at Vail Symposium
The Lodge & Spa at Cordillera was sold to a Baltimore-based group. “They plan to transform the Lodge into a high-end health/wellness and addiction treatment center,” the Vail Daily reported. “When they’re done, they will have spent $136 million to convert the hotel, staff and operate their facility.”
Vail Valley Brew’Au returns to Avon in August
The Vail Valley Brew’Au, a family-friendly celebration of craft beer with a luau theme, returns to Nottingham Park in Avon on Aug. 13. The event supports the Vail Valley Charitable Fund and its 26 years of giving. Attendees will enjoy unlimited samples of more than 40 brews, seltzers and...
Vail Skating Festival summer camp teams up with Gracie Gold
Eddie Shipstad’s goal of “bringing great figure skating back to Vail,” is right on track. The Vail Skating Festival producer collaborated with Olympian Gracie Gold’s Road to Gold training camps to host Destination Vail, a four-day training camp enjoyed by approximately 80 youth and adult skaters from July 27-31 at Dobson Arena.
Romer: Fostering a culture of innovation
Successful companies throughout history strive for continuous improvement. Improvement of systems, improvement in operations, improvement in employee retention and attraction, and improvement in products and services. Successful communities also must foster a culture of innovation. This can be done by encouraging new ideas throughout the community — from elected officials...
Meet Your Chef: Mark Tamberino of Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Confusion emerges over rejected packages at Edwards, Avon Post Offices
Addressing and receiving packages in Eagle County has always been a bit of a gamble. From determining which carrier will deliver the package to determining how to address it, residents often list this as one of their main challenges with the local post offices. While these challenges vary, in the...
