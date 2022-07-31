ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards, CO

Vail Daily

Thistlethwaite: Why a pastor of my church is suing Florida

I was ordained to the Christian ministry by the United Church of Christ in 1974. I am often proud of my church, and this week I am especially proud because a UCC pastor is among seven Florida clergy members — two Christians, three Jews, one Unitarian Universalist and a Buddhist — who are suing Florida (in separate suits) because that state’s draconian abortion law (no exceptions for rape or incest) violates their religious freedom.
FLORIDA STATE
Vail Daily

16th running of Copper Triangle set for Aug. 6

It’s time for your annual reminder to watch for cyclists while venturing to Minturn or Leadville this Saturday. They’re going to be racing down U.S. Highway 24 in droves. If the thought of driving next to cyclists makes you jealous to be on the road yourself, it’s not too late to sign up for the iconic 79-mile loop.
LEADVILLE, CO
Vail Daily

This Week at the Bookworm: The Art of Carrie Fell

IF YOU GO: What: The Art of Carrie Fell with Carrie Fell When: Saturday August 6, 12 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632 Cost: $10, purchase online or at the Bookworm of Edwards More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormOfEdwards.com If you have visited any art galleries in Vail or Beaver Creek, you have most likely seen the vibrant and modern representations of traditional Western icons from the highly celebrated Denver native Carrie Fell. Luckily, Fell has published a book that includes a vast collection of her work from the last three decades, so you can bring a sizable amount of her fresh reinterpretations of the West into your home.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Mushroom and dance festivals, art shows and a gourmet soup kitchen: Tricia's Weekend Picks 8/5/22

The first week of the 34th annual Vail Dance Festival was full of performances on the stage at The Amp and the Vilar Performing Arts Center, Dancing in the Streets, Dancing in the Park, podcasts, Master Classes, debuts of new dance companies and more. This weekend, make your way to The Amp and the Vilar Center for three nights of performances featuring collaborations and new works that can only be seen in Vail.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Knapp Ranch acquires local catering company

Knapp Ranch, a sustainable farm located in the upper West Lake Creek valley of Edwards, acquired local catering company Second Nature Gourmet this month. Chef Marla Leblow launched Second Nature Gourmet in the Vail Valley in 2016, a scratch-prepared catering company focusing on ingredient quality and using local and responsibly-sourced products. Leblow said that the two companies share a natural alignment of values and commitment to quality standards, and she would not have sold Second Nature to anyone but the Knapp family.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Dow: Your local post office archivist

I have been around long enough to remember when it was fun to go to the post office in Avon. Actually, it is not that bad going there today, outside of half-hour waits and grumbling customers. Every now and then I overhear a conversation of people who happen to encounter...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Valley Voices: A visit from HFHI CEO inspires and energizes

Across the country, in Colorado and right here at home there aren’t enough homes: too few affordable rentals, sky-rocketing real estate prices. Demand in every housing market is increasing and supply just cannot keep up. Earlier this year I had the opportunity to attend the Habitat for Humanity International...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

'Wonder in the Woods' bridges the physical and digital art world

Local photographer Raj Manickam is presenting one of the valley’s first hybrid digital and physical art exhibitions at the Vail Public Library this month. Manickam’s collection, titled “Wonder in the Woods,” includes nine prints on canvas that are on display in the library and for sale in physical form, but that is only one method for acquiring the pieces. Each photo has also been minted as a non-fungible token, and includes a scannable QR code that will allow viewers to purchase a one-of-a-kind digital copy of the work on the OpenSea marketplace.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Brew'Au returns to Avon in August

The Vail Valley Brew’Au, a family-friendly celebration of craft beer with a luau theme, returns to Nottingham Park in Avon on Aug. 13. The event supports the Vail Valley Charitable Fund and its 26 years of giving. Attendees will enjoy unlimited samples of more than 40 brews, seltzers and...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Skating Festival summer camp teams up with Gracie Gold

Eddie Shipstad’s goal of “bringing great figure skating back to Vail,” is right on track. The Vail Skating Festival producer collaborated with Olympian Gracie Gold’s Road to Gold training camps to host Destination Vail, a four-day training camp enjoyed by approximately 80 youth and adult skaters from July 27-31 at Dobson Arena.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: Fostering a culture of innovation

Successful companies throughout history strive for continuous improvement. Improvement of systems, improvement in operations, improvement in employee retention and attraction, and improvement in products and services. Successful communities also must foster a culture of innovation. This can be done by encouraging new ideas throughout the community — from elected officials...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Chef: Mark Tamberino of Kirby Cosmo's BBQ Bar

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

