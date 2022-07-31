ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

NFL's preseason Hall of Fame game delayed due to weather

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The start of the Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night was delayed due to severe weather in the area. Fans were told to seek shelter when storms moved through the area ahead of the start of the NFL preseason opener at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The game, originally scheduled to start at approximately 8 p.m., began after a 40-minute delay. ___
The Associated Press

McMahon has homer, 5 RBIs as Rockies beat Soto, Padres 7-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a three-run homer off Joe Musgrove and drove in five runs for the Colorado Rockies, who beat Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres 7-3 Thursday to avoid a five-game sweep. The Padres didn’t give the crowd a lot to cheer about compared to Wednesday night, when a sellout crowd gave Soto multiple ovations in his first game with San Diego since the blockbuster trade that brought him and Josh Bell over from Washington on Tuesday. The Padres won that game 9-1 as fellow newcomer Brandon Drury hit a grand slam on the first pitch he saw with the Padres. Soto did have a triple and double and scored one run Thursday. The 23-year-old superstar got a break on a triple off Kyle Freeland (7-7) leading off the sixth when right fielder Charlie Blackmon and center fielder Yonathan Daza let his fly ball fall in between them while Soto chugged around the bases. Bell singled in Soto and eventually scored on Austin Nola’s single. Soto doubled with two outs in the seventh and was stranded.
Dodgers LHP Kershaw leaves start with low back pain

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw has left his start at San Francisco with low back pain. Kershaw appeared to tweak something while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner winced and pointed to his dugout, and then walked off the field gingerly with a trainer. The 34-year-old Kershaw made 66 pitches through four innings, allowing one earned run and three hits with four strikeouts. He left with a 4-2 lead. Kershaw spent time on the injured list earlier this season due to inflammation in a pelvic joint. He was 7-3 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts coming into the day.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten Network visits Nebraska’s Thursday practice

The Big Ten Network is currently on the annual fall camp bus tour, and their first stop was in Lincoln, Nebraska, to check in with the Cornhuskers. Hosts Dave Revsine and analyst Gerry DiNardo both shared their thoughts on social media about Thursday’s practice. You can read all the reactions from the conference network below. Also, Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch, as well as Punter Brian Buschini and Kicker Timmy Bleekrode, were available to talk to the media about the new look special teams Nebraska Football will have in 2022. Scroll below to get the entire recap and well pictures and video from Nebraska’s practice on Thursday, August 4th, 2022. Stay tuned to our other College Wire sites as the Big Ten Network will visit all 14 schools in the lead up to Week 0’s kickoff on August 27th. Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! https://twitter.com/BTNDaveRevsine/status/1555192272295264258https://twitter.com/BTNDaveRevsine/status/1555276631505240066https://twitter.com/BTNDaveRevsine/status/1555277424451002373https://twitter.com/BTNDaveRevsine/status/1555278092914098177https://twitter.com/gerrydinardo/status/1555273737343275012https://twitter.com/gerrydinardo/status/1555274798493827072https://twitter.com/gerrydinardo/status/1555275849137520642https://twitter.com/gerrydinardo/status/1555276623208931328https://twitter.com/gerrydinardo/status/1555278745300357120https://twitter.com/SHSportsNE/status/1555290993599156224https://twitter.com/yorknewstimes/status/1555278912237850627https://twitter.com/RobinWashut/status/1555256332126543873https://twitter.com/Nebraska/status/1555306234051342336https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1555297224090783745https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/155529666782542643211
