The Big Ten Network is currently on the annual fall camp bus tour, and their first stop was in Lincoln, Nebraska, to check in with the Cornhuskers. Hosts Dave Revsine and analyst Gerry DiNardo both shared their thoughts on social media about Thursday's practice. You can read all the reactions from the conference network below. Also, Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch, as well as Punter Brian Buschini and Kicker Timmy Bleekrode, were available to talk to the media about the new look special teams Nebraska Football will have in 2022. Scroll below to get the entire recap and well pictures and video from Nebraska's practice on Thursday, August 4th, 2022. Stay tuned to our other College Wire sites as the Big Ten Network will visit all 14 schools in the lead up to Week 0's kickoff on August 27th.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO