Two-time MVP OF Bryce Harper hopes to return Phillies' lineup in September
Philadelphia Phillies All-Star right fielder Bryce Harper has been out of action since June 25 after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his left thumb. On Thursday, Harper updated reporters on his status ahead of the Phillies contest against the Juan Soto-less Washington Nationals. Harper said the timeline for...
Angels Set Dubious Home Run Record in 8–7 Loss
It was another case of Shohei Ohtani doing the incredible in a losing effort for the Angels on Thursday.
NFL's preseason Hall of Fame game delayed due to weather
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The start of the Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night was delayed due to severe weather in the area. Fans were told to seek shelter when storms moved through the area ahead of the start of the NFL preseason opener at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The game, originally scheduled to start at approximately 8 p.m., began after a 40-minute delay. ___
How Hogs Could Really Open Eyes on First Play of Game
Razorbacks has the speed to create an interesting situation offensive.
