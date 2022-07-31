DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Lowe had a two-run home run among his three hits and drove in three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 Thursday night. Randy Arozarena had four hits for Tampa Bay, which won back-to-back games for the first time since the All-Star break. Rays starter Jeffrey Springs (4-3) picked up the win, allowing two unearned runs in six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter. Drew Hutchison (1-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks in six innings as Detroit lost for the fifth time in six games.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 MINUTES AGO