ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers get RHP Chris Martin from Cubs for Zach McKinstry

By Associated Press
KRDO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
krdo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

McMahon has homer, 5 RBIs as Rockies beat Soto, Padres 7-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a three-run homer off Joe Musgrove and drove in five runs for the Colorado Rockies, who beat Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres 7-3 Thursday to avoid a five-game sweep. The Padres didn’t give the crowd a lot to cheer about compared to Wednesday night, when a sellout crowd gave Soto multiple ovations in his first game with San Diego since the blockbuster trade that brought him and Josh Bell over from Washington on Tuesday. The Padres won that game 9-1 as fellow newcomer Brandon Drury hit a grand slam on the first pitch he saw with the Padres. Soto did have a triple and double and scored one run Thursday. The 23-year-old superstar got a break on a triple off Kyle Freeland (7-7) leading off the sixth when right fielder Charlie Blackmon and center fielder Yonathan Daza let his fly ball fall in between them while Soto chugged around the bases. Bell singled in Soto and eventually scored on Austin Nola’s single. Soto doubled with two outs in the seventh and was stranded.
The Associated Press

Dodgers LHP Kershaw leaves start with low back pain

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw has left his start at San Francisco with low back pain. Kershaw appeared to tweak something while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner winced and pointed to his dugout, and then walked off the field gingerly with a trainer. The 34-year-old Kershaw made 66 pitches through four innings, allowing one earned run and three hits with four strikeouts. He left with a 4-2 lead. Kershaw spent time on the injured list earlier this season due to inflammation in a pelvic joint. He was 7-3 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts coming into the day.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy