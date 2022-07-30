ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man killed in Adams County chicken house collapse was a Harrisburg resident

By Jonathan Bergmueller - pennlive.com (TNS)
#Chicken Coop#Pennsylvania State Police#The Chicken House#Accident#Hillandale Farms
