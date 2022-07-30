Man killed in Adams County chicken house collapse was a Harrisburg resident

A 53-year-old man hired to tear down an Adams County chicken house suffocated to death when the building collapsed on him last week, authorities said. Jose Rojas-Flores, of Harrisburg, was one of eight people inside the chicken house on the 300 block of Spicer Road in Gettysburg when it collapsed around 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO