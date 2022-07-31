Swifts Night Out returns to Monroe Aug. 20

myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged
Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
Snohomish County uses ARPA funds to partner with Edmonds, Lynnwood for shelter, behavioral health projects
The cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood will be among the beneficiaries of a new Snohomish County program that will invest $9.6 million in the shelter and behavioral health initiatives. According to a county news release, the Shelter & Behavioral Health Partnership Program seeks to leverage federal American Rescue Plan Act...
Next Climate Action Plan open house Aug. 11 at Edmonds Lutheran Church
The City of Edmonds is hosting its second Climate Action Plan open house from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Edmonds Lutheran Church,, 23525 84th Ave. W. During the past two years, the city has been working to inventory its greenhouse gas emissions to inform and develop a Climate Action Plan. The plan contains strategies and actions to reduce the level of greenhouse gas emissions generated in Edmonds, while preparing the community for future climate change impacts.
Planting Edmonds: Puddles to ponds
Planting Edmonds is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. “Puddles to Ponds” is all about how to support wildlife by getting water into your yard. This article applies to you if you are a bird watcher, interested in backyard wildlife, concerned about species diversity, or simply like to listen to splashing water.
Under the weather: Dry streak comes to an end, but warmth quickly returning
It is! After a 16-day hiatus from measurable rainfall at Paine Field, we finally received some rain on Thursday Aug. 4 —and boy, did it feel nice. At the time of writing this, the temperature outside at KPAE is sitting pretty at around 60 degrees. This feels quite refreshing after what seemed like a never-ending stretch of hot weather.
Construction on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg ramps up next week
Cross-state travel is going to be challenging for people who use Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg starting next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are repairing over a dozen bridge decks, widening lanes and replacing several miles of deteriorating concrete panels. This work requires lane closures and traffic shifts. People need to anticipate delays and congestion, adjust travel times or consider alternate routes.
Cascadia Art Museum to host Summer Stars gala and auction Aug. 27
Cascadia Art Museum’s annual Summer Stars gala and auction will return outdoors Saturday, Aug. 27 to a historic Woodway home overlooking Puget Sound. There will be another plein air artist event featuring Riley Doyle, Ned Mueller and Amy Erickson. Guests can watch the artists capture the beautiful view on canvas, and their paintings will be auctioned off during the live auction.
Sponsor spotlight: Guests in town for Seafair weekend? Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds ready to serve you
With Seafair bringing visitors to our area this weekend, Scotty’s Food Truck might be the answer to feeding your out-of-town guests. The food truck will be in Edmonds at the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday-Saturday this week, ready to serve up their famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips or other menu favorites.
Edmonds Lions Club seeking volunteers for flag program
The Edmonds Lions Club is looking for volunteers willing to help with the club’s efforts to place flags in front of local businesses on holidays. Since 1990, Edmonds Lions Club members have been placing the flags in front of local businesses as a club fundraiser. Businesses pay a $40 annual fee per flag yearly, or $120 per four flags yearly. Proceeds are used to fund a variety of Lions service projects, including eye examinations, glasses and hearing aids for adults and children in need, as well as college scholarships.
Artists sought for Arts of the Terrace juried show
The Arts of the Terrace juried art show is looking for artist submissions through Aug. 12. Eligible items include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisans’ works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available. This is the 42nd year for the Mountlake Terrace tradition, which is sponsored...
Letter to the editor: Thanks to passerby who saved the day
To the brave person who saved a home from being fully consumed by fire on 8/2, Thank You!. Quick action from a passerby returning home from an afternoon at Hickman Park saved a home from being fully consumed by fire. He saw the flames from a street over, pulled over, found a garden hose and dosed the flames until the fire department arrived.
AJ Adamski appointed Leadership Snohomish County executive director
AJ Adamski has been appointed the new executive director of Leadership Snohomish County (LSC). Adamski joins the organization with over 20 years in the field of education as a teacher and school administrator. As part of a military family, she traveled the world and developed an appreciation of different cultures and communities.
Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail
A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office accepting donations for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees
The Snohomish County Sheriffs office is coordinating donations for local Ukrainian and Afghan refugees. The department is asking for new items only at this time. The most requested donations are household items such as towels, pillows, laundry detergent, cookware and diapers. The donation center is located at the Carl Gipson...
Council adopts statement clarifying roles, OKs revised job description for public information officer
The Edmonds City Council made quick work of its Tuesday night agenda, approving adoption of a city council “roles” statement and a revised job description for the city’s public information officer, and setting a public hearing date for a requested street vacation. The meeting was adjourned just...
Learn how to protect yourself from ID theft and fraud during free class Aug. 23
The Edmonds Waterfront Center is offering a free “Protect Yourself from Identity Theft and Fraud” class Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 1-2 p.m. The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me...
