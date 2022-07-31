Stenson has 3-shot lead in LIV Golf debut at Trump National

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 36-year-old central Missouri man is facing federal charges alleging he took a gun to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri. Federal authorities say in court documents that Bargar took a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol to the Capitol. The documents say Bargar told authorities he lost the weapon after police sprayed protesters with tear gas. He told authorities he realized he lost the gun after he tried to help a woman up who had fallen. Bargar, who is not accused of entering the Capitol, is the 23rd Missourian arrested in connection to the riot.

