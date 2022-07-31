Stenson has 3-shot lead in LIV Golf debut at Trump National

abc17news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Morristown Weather Forecast: Friday Aug 5 - Tuesday, Aug 9Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
BIPOC Travel Festival, NOMADNESS Fest Celebrates 11 Years in Newark, New JerseyAloha MelaniNewark, NJ
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
abc17news.com
Autopsies find three family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Autopsies find three family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled. ABC 17 News is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking...
abc17news.com
Hartzler concedes, pledges to still fight in Washington D.C.
GARDEN CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler began her watch party at the Cider House in southwest Missouri's Cass County around the time polls closed Tuesday. By the time the votes were counted, she was conceding victory before her supporters to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Hartzler who has...
abc17news.com
With Greitens out, independent is new challenge for Schmitt
Associated Press (AP) — Republican leaders got their wish with the defeat of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in the U.S. Senate primary. Now, they face another complication — a well-funding, right-leaning political newcomer who could splinter some of the Republican and independent vote in November. Attorney General Eric Schmitt pulled off a dominant win in the Republican primary. Greitens, forced by sex and campaign financial scandals to resign in 2018, didn’t even finish second. Schmitt will face Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine in November. The X factor is John Wood, a Republican running as an independent with substantial financial backing from former GOP Sen. John Danforth’s super PAC.
abc17news.com
Missouri man charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 36-year-old central Missouri man is facing federal charges alleging he took a gun to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri. Federal authorities say in court documents that Bargar took a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol to the Capitol. The documents say Bargar told authorities he lost the weapon after police sprayed protesters with tear gas. He told authorities he realized he lost the gun after he tried to help a woman up who had fallen. Bargar, who is not accused of entering the Capitol, is the 23rd Missourian arrested in connection to the riot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc17news.com
DeSantis suspends Tampa prosecutor who took stance against criminalizing abortion providers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday suspended Tampa’s elected prosecutor, Andrew Warren, for pledging not to use his office to go after people who seek and provide abortions or on doctors that provide gender affirming care to transgender people. In his executive order, DeSantis accused Warren of “neglect of...
abc17news.com
Drought recedes statewide, spreads in mid-Missouri
The drought monitor is a product collaboratively produced by various government agencies and other organizations, to keep tabs on how dry (or not) communities are around the country. The product is updated every Thursday morning based on data collected through Tuesday morning of the same week. This means the drought monitor is updated once a week, and doesn't always include the latest rainfall recorded.
abc17news.com
A Virginia school district apologizes for a shirt logo that resembled a swastika
A Virginia school district has apologized for distributing T-shirts with a logo resembling a swastika during a professional learning conference. During the conference held for staff this week, Hanover County Public Schools distributed T-shirts and conference materials containing the logo, which the district says had been designed by one of its teachers.
abc17news.com
Texas public safety chief says Uvalde shooting investigation will include internal review of all DPS officers who were on scene
The Texas Department of Public Safety investigation into the Uvalde elementary school shooting will include an internal review of the actions taken by every DPS officer on the scene to determine whether they should be referred to the inspector general for investigation, Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw said Thursday. “Every...
Comments / 0