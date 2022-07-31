Twitch streamer beats Elden Ring in a week using only one hand

dotesports.com
When is Peter Griffin from Family Guy coming to Fortnite?
With the number of crossovers that have come to Fortnite in the last few years, fans are hungry to see their own favorite franchises inside the battle royale. Many players believe that anything is possible, with the only limit being what Fortnite can create in their current engine. In that vein, and because of some leaks, many fans are curious when Peter Griffin will be coming to Fortnite.
156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases
It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite
Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.
Diablo Immortal player spends $100,000, demands Blizzard give it back after they can’t find any matches
A Diablo Immortal player decided to go all out and take advantage of the abundance of microtransactions in the mobile game. Surprisingly, spending a lot of money in the game backfired. YouTuber jtisallbusiness decided to pour $100,000 into Diablo Immortal. By spending so much money on the game, he was...
Riot will eventually stop adding champions to League roster to avoid scaring new players away
There is a limit to the seemingly ever-expanding League of Legends champion roster, with Riot Games devs already pencilling in a time when they’ll stop designing new characters in an effort to avoid scaring new players away. League stands alone in gaming with its monolithic roster of 161 champions.
Shroud’s long-awaited VALORANT pro debut ends in defeat as The Guard take down Sentinels
It’s been over four years since former CS:GO player turned streamer Shroud competed in a professional esports competition. Over 1,569 days, to be exact. On his VALORANT debut, the Canadian was defeated as his team Sentinels was taken down by The Guard 2-1 in the first round of the NA last chance qualifier.
Former Overwatch League stars birdring and EFFECT make the jump to Apex Legends
The Apex Legends competitive scene has always been a haven for veterans of other games. Many of the top pros in Apex came to the game from other competitive battle royales, like Fortnite, PUBG, and H1Z1. Other players honed their skills in tactical shooters like CS:GO before finding careers in Apex.
League devs want to make Rammus more of a ganking jungler
Rammus is scheduled to receive a series of buffs to his kit in League of Legends Patch 12.15. As revealed by Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead game designer for the game, the champion is expected to receive buffs to his ultimate. This includes a lower cooldown on all ranks—except level three—a higher base cast range from 600 to 800, increased dash speed up by 200, and an increased range growth.
To no surprise, Elden Ring crushed YouTube numbers at launch
YouTube has confirmed the news we all suspected, Elden Ring was a massive success on the platform garnering billions of views in its first 60 days. In a post yesterday, the video platform shared some key figures related to the YouTube success of Elden Ring and compared it to other large game debuts, highlighting the most posted content and the best creators for the category.
Zed and 9 other champions set to receive buffs in League Patch 12.15
The League of Legends dev team are aiming to strengthen 10 champions in Patch 12.15. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game’s balance team has shared a series of changes coming to Patch 12.15, which is expected to ship on Wednesday, next week. This time...
Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn coming to PlayStation, Switch, and PC in November
Tactics Ogre: Reborn, which reimagines the beloved Tactical Ogre tactical turn-based RPG, is coming out on Nov. 11, 2022, Square Enix has announced. It’s the first release since 2010 for the Ogre Battle series of games, created by Yasumi Matsuno in the early 1990s. Set in the Valerian Isles,...
All Paldea regional form Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Even though Pokémon Scarlet and Violet don’t release until Nov. 18, Game Freak has wasted no time in showing fans all the new Pokémon they’ll be able to meet, catch, and battle in the Paldea region. While there are lots of brand-new Pokémon waiting to catch your eye, plenty of existing Pokemon are also getting a fresh look through new Paldean regional forms.
Modern Warfare 2 screenshots emerge online courtesy of LA Rams players
A series of screenshots of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty (CoD) game Modern Warfare 2 have been leaked online thanks to some NFL players. CharlieIntel reports that an image showing what could be the lobby screen of Modern Warfare 2 was posted by Rams’ Cameron Dicker. It also presented the multiplayer feature of the game, which was being played at some sort of collaboration event between the team and CoD. Dicker went on to delete the image, replacing it with a less revealing one.
How to destroy Large Sea Buoys with Motorboat Missiles in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3
Fortnite is a constantly evolving game, adding new weapons, challenges, and mechanics with each update. Part of the appeal is that the game is always improving and trying new things, making it fun for returning and new players alike. During the No Sweat Summer event, players are asked to destroy Large Sea Buoys with a Motorboat Missle to get the No Sweat Summer musical track.
Blaizzy shows off filthy Bugs Bunny MultiVersus combo on Hungrybox’s stream
MultiVersus might still be in its testing phase, but some of the game’s playable characters have already started to earn reputations for being especially powerful. Yesterday, during the Coinbox No. 26 tournament, Blaizzy showed a display of Bugs Bunny skill that pushed Hungrybox out of his gaming chair. Watching...
All Gotham Knights (video game 2022) voice actors
Gotham Knights is almost ready for players to experience the open-world RPG adventure based on the Batman franchise, which releases on Oct. 25. Red Hood, Robin, Batgirl, and Nightwing are all integral characters to the story, and fans are looking forward to experiencing the story with the four heroes. Batman...
JerValiN beats MoistCritikal’s $20,000 Halo 2 deathless LASO challenge
Twitch streamer and Halo fanatic JerValiN claimed MoistCritikal’s $20,000 reward for being the first person to defeat Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with all challenge skulls turned on over a month after the initial challenge was issued. In early July, popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber MoistCritikal crafted a deviously...
LeBron James, Iron Giant banned from MultiVersus at Evo 2022
In a sentence that no one likely ever saw coming, LeBron James has been banned from Evo 2022… in MultiVersus. LeBron and Iron Giant were both added as part of the Open Beta launching over the last several weeks, and both characters are still listed as experimental in-game. Because of that, Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have decided that players are not allowed to use either character during the $100,000 MultiVersus tournament being hosted at Evo 2022.
Riot is tweaking League’s Energy champions to give them ‘needed boost’ in tankier Season 12 meta
Riot Games is making an effort to buff Energy champions in League of Legends, starting with some changes coming in the game’s upcoming update, Patch 12.15. In Patch 12.15, all five energy champions are getting buffs: Akali, Kennen, Lee Sin, Shen, and Zed are set to receive a relative League boost.
