TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of July 28, 2022

tbrnewsmedia.com
Related
Wanted for Huntington petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole a $500 gift card from Stop & Shop, located at 60 Wall Street in Huntington, on July 17. She fled in a blue minivan.
longisland.com
Wanted for Patchogue Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole a wallet at a store in Patchogue last month. A man stole a wallet from a man at 7-Eleven, located at 272 East Main St.,...
Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who entered Bed, Bath & Beyond, located at 2045 Smith Haven in Lake Grove, at approximately 6:55 p.m. on July 22 and allegedly stole a Shark Vacuum valued at approximately $350.
Woman Stabs Man In The Neck In Calverton, Police Say
A woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck with a knife while driving with him in a vehicle. The incident took place in Calverton around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 24. According to the Riverhead Police, officers responded to a home on Fresh...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nassauillustrated.com
Nazi Litterbug(s) In Nassau
Nassau police and lawmakers are looking for answers about the party or parties responsible for distributing fliers containing antisemitic, antitransgender disinformation in three Nassau County communities in July. The Nassau County Police Department says that one or more people in a white 2009 or 2010 Toyota Prius may be among...
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing food from Port Jefferson supermarket
According to police, the man stole food from ShopRite of Port Jefferson, located at 5145 Nesconset Highway, on July 24.
American alligator surrendered to Long Island authorities
LONG ISLAND, New York (PIX11) — A 5-foot American alligator was surrendered to Suffolk County officials by an owner no longer able to care for the wild reptile, authorities said Thursday. The gator, dubbed Zachary, was turned over to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police and the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention […]
Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown
A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
Times … and dates: August 4 to August 11, 2022
The 57th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival concludes at the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington this week with L.I. Dance Consortium on Aug. 4, American Patchwork Quartet on Aug. 5, Orchestra L.I. with David Stewart Wiley on Aug. 6 and Bumper Jacksons on Aug. 7. All shows start at 8 p.m. Bring seating. Free. For more information, visit www.huntingtonarts.org.
NBC New York
USPS Worker Charged in Huge Costco Reward Checks Scheme on Long Island
A United States postal worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing Costco rewards checks from the Long Island mail facility where he worked, authorities say. Gerome Fowler is charged with stealing $7,000 in loyalty program checks but investigators say they've traced him to $70,000. According to Suffolk County officials, Fowler took the Costco rewards checks from the Bay Shore facility that employed him and went around spending them at Costcos in Holbrook, Nesconset, Commack, Melville and Riverhead.
LI USPS worker arrested for stealing Costco loyalty checks
A United States postal worker was arrested after being accused of stealing Costco reward checks from the Suffolk County mail facility he worked at.
Police: Windows smashed on 27 cars in East Meadow; suspect arrested
Police say they have arrested one individual in connection to the crimes.
Arrest made after woman found shot to death in her Mineola home
Officers found 39-year-old Marivel Estevez shot to death in her home on Long Island over the weekend. Nassau County police announced on Wednesday an arrest has been made in the case.
Driver Apprehended In Seaford After Nearly Striking Vehicle, Fleeing Officers, Police Say
A 45-year-old man was apprehended after authorities said he nearly struck a police vehicle with a van and ran away from officers on Long Island. Angelo Santamaria, of Woodbury, was arrested in Seaford at 4:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Officers responded to...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.3.22
• We’re expecting sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 87 degrees and a north wind around 6 miles per hour, becoming west in the afternoon. It will be mostly clear overnight, with a low around 71. Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 91 and heat index values as high as 95. Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
fox5ny.com
Long Island man killed after answering door
NEW YORK - A Long Island man was shot and killed after answering a knock on his front door. The Suffolk County Police Department says it happened early Tuesday morning on 5th Ave. in Huntington Station. Police say that 23-year-old Bryon Martinez answered a knock at the door at approximately...
Woman shot sitting in idling car on Long Island, police say
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Two people were sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning on Long Island when a suspect fired into the vehicle, striking a 28-year-old woman in the leg, authorities said. The victim and another passenger were in the car with the motor running in Wyandanch at around 2 a.m. when an unknown […]
Police: Man shot after answering late-night knock at door in Huntington Station
Suffolk police say a man was fatally shot at his home in Huntington Station.
longisland.com
3 Men Arrested for Possessing 3 Handguns
First Squad Detectives report the arrests of three (3) men for Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 8:22 p.m. in Roosevelt. According to police, officers observed a 2016 black Honda Accord traveling Southbound on Wagner Avenue and failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection of East Clinton Avenue. Officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop.
Man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death on Long Island
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
TBR News Media
East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
Comments / 0