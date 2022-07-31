A&M LB Russell, who was Smith's passenger, is arrested

theeagle.com
1 Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
A multi-vehicle accident involving 3 vehicles on Tuesday is reported to have closed off some lanes in Bryan on Tuesday afternoon. Reports from the police personnel on the scene state that the cause of the accident is still under investigation. These reports also proceeded to [..]
Navasota suspect arrested in Bryan
BRYAN – A College Station man who is awaiting trial in Grimes County was arrested Wednesday, July 27, by Bryan Police Department. Jermaine Williams, age 25, has multiple outstanding warrants in Grimes County stemming from an incident Dec. 2, 2021. He failed to appear for his scheduled court date.
FORMER CUBETTE HEAD BASKETBALL COACH PASSES AWAY
Former Brenham Cubette Head Basketball Coach Curt Campbell passed away on Monday at the age of 66. Campbell was coach of the Cubettes from 1993-1998. He also taught English and later became the lead counselor at Brenham High School. Campbell was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, but later moved to Texas,...
Texas A&M Announces Medical Retirement of Two Players
Donnell Harris and Hezekiah Jones are done playing football for Texas A&M
Texas A&M equestrian team announces 2022-23 schedule
The Texas A&M equestrian will host a scrimmage and six home meets this season as part of its 2022-23 schedule, the Aggies announced Wednesday. A&M will open with the Maroon & White Scrimmage on Sept. 18 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex and will host TCU on Sept. 23, South Carolina on Oct. 8, Fresno State on Nov. 17, South Dakota State on Jan. 27, Auburn on Feb. 4 and Georgia on March 4. The Aggies’ schedule includes seven road matches with the Southeastern Conference Championship set for March 20-21 in Blythewood, South Carolina, followed by the NCEA Championships in Ocala, Florida, on April 13-15.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 8 min ago.
Johnson named to Bednarik Award watch list
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Texas A&M junior defensive back Antonio Johnson was named to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. The Bednarik Award is given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Last season, Johnson had 79 tackles, including 53 solos.
Calendar for Tuesday, Aug. 2
Evening Book Club, 6 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The club will discuss “44 Scotland Street” by Alexander McCall Smith. Registration not required. www.bcslibrary.org/book-clubs. Harry Potter Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101, in College Station....
Former Texas A&M softball coach Jo Evans lands at UC Santa Barbara
Former Texas A&M softball coach Jo Evans received a late birthday gift Thursday when she was hired by UC Santa Barbara. Evans, who turned 62 last week, went 987-504-2 in 27 seasons at A&M, making three Women’s College World Series appearances including a runner-up finish to Arizona State in 2008. The Aggies were 31-28 last season, making their 20th straight NCAA tournament. A&M opted not to renew Evans’ contract, hiring Arizona State’s Trisha Ford.
Bright Pink Gym and Chandelier in This Bryan, Texas Mansion
There seems to be a trend this week with the color pink being used on homes in the state of Texas. Earlier this week I was telling you about the Pepto Bismol Pink colored home for rent in Port Arthur, Texas. And then I was looking at other real estate options in Texas and I found this mansion in Bryan, Texas that has a bright pink colored gym (including pink weights), and a chandelier to make it one of a kind.
Questions remain unanswered in case of TDCJ escapee who allegedly killed 5
CENTERVILLE — Gonzalo Lopez, a known killer, escaped from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody on May 12, 2022. A manhunt ensued — and he allegedly killed a family of five before being gunned down while trying to flee law enforcement. “I mean living like that for...
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday at 11:30, Officers. initiated a traffic stop near the 1100 block of Prairie Lea Street. An investigation was conducted and the driver, James Brunson, 50 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated 2nd offence and Possession Marijuana less than 2 OZ. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
Texas A&M's Ainias Smith front and center for fall camp's first press conference
Most were surprised when Texas A&M senior Ainias Smith was arrested on a trio of charges last month. That’s not who they thought Smith was, and it turned out they were right, because the charges were later dropped. Smith missed a chance to represent himself and A&M at the...
Texas A&M women's tennis team announces 2022-23 schedule
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host one fall tournament and 14 spring dual matches at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center during the 2022-23 season, the Aggies announced Wednesday. A&M will open the season at the North Carolina State Invitational in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sept. 22-25...
Former Marlin employee files federal lawsuit against former Falls County Sheriff
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A City of Marlin employee who alleges former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman sexually assaulted her two years ago has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Scaman and Falls County. The woman is seeking unspecified monetary damages against Scaman, who pleaded no contest in March...
Bryan-College Station group fights hotel human trafficking, saving victims
BRYAN, Texas — An anti-human trafficking outreach group met with 37 Bryan/College Station hotels on July 30th as part of World Day Against Trafficking in Person. Bryan-based Unbound Now, a network of anti-human trafficking agencies aimed at spreading awareness about human trafficking in the Bryan and College Station areas.
College Station police investigate an early Wednesday shooting
The College Station Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning shooting on Holik Drive.
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting in College Station
A College Station man was arrested in connection to a shooting Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Holik Drive in College Station that sent two people to the hospital, according to police records. Antoine Moreno, 20, was arrested on four charges, including theft of a firearm and tampering with...
The Bryan Police is tracking down a liquor store burglar
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are asking a man to come forward and speak with them about an alleged robbery in June. It is reported that the person of interest has a tattoo on his forearm. Police are encouraging anyone who knows information about the break in to call...
Two arrested for drug charges after traffic stop on Texas 21
A Bryan man and woman were arrested Monday afternoon on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop was conducted on Texas 21, according to the Department of Public Safety. Vance Pullen, 34, was arrested on five drug charges, including manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1-B, which is...
