LLCC and UIS cozy up
Lincoln Land Community College President, Charlotte Warren (pictured left), and UIS Chancellor, Janet Gooch (pictured right), signed a transfer admission guarantee agreement Wednesday. The agreement enhances the schools’ partnership to ensure a smooth transition for LLCC students to complete bachelor’s degrees at UIS. The agreement also allows UIS students to...
$20,000 to help Illinois teachers!
Horace Mann Educators Foundation to match up to $20,000 in back-to-school giving to benefit educators. Donations will support educators’ classroom projects through DonorsChoose. SPRINGFIELD, Ill., August 1, 2022 – Horace Mann Educators Foundation will contribute $20,000 to support educators returning to their classrooms this fall. Horace Mann, a company...
Springfield celebrates National Night Out
It was 87 degrees and humid in Enos Park Tuesday afternoon–perfect conditions for faux snow, a cookout, or just hanging with friends while getting to know the police who serve local neighborhoods. That’s the point of National Night Out, a tradition started in 1984 as a way to bring...
Volunteers welcomed at Animal Control
SANGAMON COUNTY (WAND-TV) – The Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center announced the return of volunteers. The agency announced on its Facebook page that it is excited for the return of volunteers to the facility. The post reads:. “Interested community members are encouraged to submit an application, which...
Does this belong to you?
Perhaps you have heard of the state treasurer’s unclaimed property program, or even run your name through the database on the treasurer’s web site. But the action of an auction during the fun at the fair is meant to clear Treasurer Mike Frerichs’ vault of things which are taking up space after ten years or more. Money and other treasures which have turned up in, say, forgotten safe deposit boxes are transferred to the treasurer’s office.
Legacy vote coming
Members of the Springfield school board are still discussing whether a tax abatement for the Legacy Pointe sports complex is a good idea. “It starts to add up,” said board member Micah Miller. “I mean, consider this is in total probably $1 million that we’re losing as a district.”
Burglary to vehicle is Crime of the Week
This week Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a burglary to a motor vehicle that happened in the 1200 block of W Monroe St. Tuesday around 1:40 a.m. a black man wearing a gray shirt and light colored shorts and shoes got into the the victim’s vehicle.
“Manufacturing Matters”
“Manufacturing Matters” is the name of a tour the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is on to promote a new study which shows things are better than many people believe. IMA’s president and CEO, Mark Denzler (pictured), said, “Education workforce is probably the Number One challenge that manufacturers face. Before...
