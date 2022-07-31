Perhaps you have heard of the state treasurer’s unclaimed property program, or even run your name through the database on the treasurer’s web site. But the action of an auction during the fun at the fair is meant to clear Treasurer Mike Frerichs’ vault of things which are taking up space after ten years or more. Money and other treasures which have turned up in, say, forgotten safe deposit boxes are transferred to the treasurer’s office.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO