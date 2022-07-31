Honoring #30

wdbr.com
Related
wdbr.com
Find Blake at Harvest Market
Want free groceries? 103.7 WDBR is giving you a chance to win free groceries!!!. DJ Blake is ready to have some fun! DJ Blake’s cutout is set up with a QR code at Harvest Market for YOU to enter to win. Yes, we want you to register online, but also step it up to the next level and find DJ Blake’s cutout at Harvest Market in Springfield. Scan the code and earn ten additional entries (only one bonus scan at Harvest Market).
wdbr.com
LLCC and UIS cozy up
Lincoln Land Community College President, Charlotte Warren (pictured left), and UIS Chancellor, Janet Gooch (pictured right), signed a transfer admission guarantee agreement Wednesday. The agreement enhances the schools’ partnership to ensure a smooth transition for LLCC students to complete bachelor’s degrees at UIS. The agreement also allows UIS students to...
wdbr.com
$20,000 to help Illinois teachers!
Horace Mann Educators Foundation to match up to $20,000 in back-to-school giving to benefit educators. Donations will support educators’ classroom projects through DonorsChoose. SPRINGFIELD, Ill., August 1, 2022 – Horace Mann Educators Foundation will contribute $20,000 to support educators returning to their classrooms this fall. Horace Mann, a company...
wdbr.com
Springfield celebrates National Night Out
It was 87 degrees and humid in Enos Park Tuesday afternoon–perfect conditions for faux snow, a cookout, or just hanging with friends while getting to know the police who serve local neighborhoods. That’s the point of National Night Out, a tradition started in 1984 as a way to bring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdbr.com
It’s National Immunization Awareness Month
SPRINGFIELD— August is recognized as National Immunization Awareness Month and HSHS St. John’s Hospital is reminding the community that immunizations are important for people of all ages. National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM) was established to encourage people to stay up to date on vaccines recommended for them. NIAM...
wdbr.com
Volunteers welcomed at Animal Control
SANGAMON COUNTY (WAND-TV) – The Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center announced the return of volunteers. The agency announced on its Facebook page that it is excited for the return of volunteers to the facility. The post reads:. “Interested community members are encouraged to submit an application, which...
wdbr.com
Legacy vote coming
Members of the Springfield school board are still discussing whether a tax abatement for the Legacy Pointe sports complex is a good idea. “It starts to add up,” said board member Micah Miller. “I mean, consider this is in total probably $1 million that we’re losing as a district.”
wdbr.com
Tornado siren testing postponed
Springfield/Chatham – The Springfield Fire Department says due to today’s weather conditions, the Tornado Siren Test scheduled for this morning at 10:00 a.m. has been postponed. The department plans on testing the tornado sirens at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, weather permitting. The SFD tests the area tornado...
wdbr.com
Burglary to vehicle is Crime of the Week
This week Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a burglary to a motor vehicle that happened in the 1200 block of W Monroe St. Tuesday around 1:40 a.m. a black man wearing a gray shirt and light colored shorts and shoes got into the the victim’s vehicle.
wdbr.com
“Manufacturing Matters”
“Manufacturing Matters” is the name of a tour the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is on to promote a new study which shows things are better than many people believe. IMA’s president and CEO, Mark Denzler (pictured), said, “Education workforce is probably the Number One challenge that manufacturers face. Before...
Comments / 0