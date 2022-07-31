UFC 277 video: Drew Dober drops Rafael Alves with body shot in wild scrap

www.mmafighting.com
ETOnline.com
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking SummerSlam Official
Ronda Rousey won't be seeing the ring anytime soon. The 35-year-old wrestler has been suspended indefinitely by the WWE following her attack on an official during Saturday's SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee. The WWE released a statement staying, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, RondaRousey has been fined...
MMA Fighter Suffers Horrific Nose Disfigurement After Copping Brutal Knee Strike
Fighter Blake Perry has become the talk of the MMA world for all the wrong reasons. In his second ever professional MMA fight Perry was left with a horribly disfigured broken nose after copping a brutal knee from his opponent Marcel McCain. The horrific injury took place during former UFC...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Should UFC book Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3 next? Niko Price joins the show
Amanda Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title and champ-champ status with a one-sided unanimous decision win over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277 this past Saturday. Despite Nunes’ dominance, should the UFC go ahead and book the trilogy fight when both women are ready to return?
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
wrestlingrumors.net
UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Will Be Resurrected After Being 'Killed'
Shinsuke Nakamura vows to return. "Half of Nakamura" was found in the WWE Performance Center with Bayley coming to the rescure to resuscitate him. Nakamura took to social media to say someone "killed" him, but he will be resurrected. Nakamura last wrestled on the July 22 epsidoe of WWE SmackDown,...
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role
Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
TMZ.com
Soccer Player Attacks Female Referee Over Yellow Card, Arrested
Horrifying scene at a soccer game in Argentina this weekend -- when a male player absolutely lost it and attacked a female referee after being handed a yellow card. It all went down during a third division match between Garmense and Independencia of the Tres Arroyos Regional League ... when player Cristian Tirone unleashed on official Dalma Cortadi while her back was turned.
FIFA・
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira wants to become ‘female version of Jose Aldo’ with UFC title win over Amanda Nunes
Days before her second UFC fight in 2017, Ketlen Vieira told MMA Fighting she dreamed of becoming the “female version of Jose Aldo”. Five years later, Vieira is close to securing a shot at UFC gold and feels she’s about to turn that dream into reality. With...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian responds to Dana White: Cancellation had ‘zero to do with ticket sales’
Jake Paul’s business partner and co-promoter at Most Valuable Promotions Nakisa Bidarian has responded to UFC President Dana White’s reaction to Paul’s scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. being cancelled. The entire card that was scheduled for this Saturday at Madison Square Garden was scratched after Rahman...
Insane moment two teams of 600 boxers get into an incredible mega-brawl in a field outside Moscow in a bizarre tribute to Ivan the Terrible
A real-life boxing battle royale has taken place in Russia over the weekend with an insane 600 versus 600 brawl held on a field just outside Moscow. The event was called Walk the Field and was a tribute to Ivan the Terrible and his victory at the Battle of Molodi 450 years prior.
MMA Fighting
UFC 277 medical suspensions: Amanda Nunes, Julianna Peña among five suspended indefinitely
Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña could be on the sidelines for a bit following their main event war this past Saturday. In the main event of UFC 277 in Dallas, Nunes picked up a dominant unanimous decision win over Peña to regain the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. Both women wore quite a bit of damage following the conclusion of the bout.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Pettis: Fighters ‘addicted’ to fame UFC brings, need to test open market
Anthony Pettis didn’t need much help becoming a star. The “Showtime” kick and other highlight-reel performances did a lot of the heavy lifting. A Wheaties box made an assist. At 35, Pettis is a known MMA commodity, getting headlining opportunities out of the gate in his third...
MMA Fighting
Gilbert Burns says Conor McGregor has no business at welterweight: ‘We’d just destroy Conor’
Conor McGregor has been teasing his return to the UFC as a welterweight but at least one top ranked fighter at 170 pounds cautions him against that move. One-time title challenger Gilbert Burns believes McGregor would be completely outgunned, outmatched and overpowered when going against the best fighters in the world at welterweight.
MMA Fighting
PFL CEO says ‘outreach’ being made for Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg, hopes to be in Nate Diaz talks as well
Can PFL turn Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg into a reality?. Cyborg, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion, is currently one of the biggest free agents in MMA after her contract expired this summer following a successful title defense over Arlene Blencowe in Bellator 279. On Wednesday’s episode of The MMA Hour, PFL CEO Peter Murray said the promotion has reached out to Cyborg and still hopes to facilitate a deal that could lead to a matchup between her and PFL star Harrison, regardless of whether it’s under the PFL umbrella or as a co-promotion with Bellator.
MMA Fighting
Amanda Ribas vs. Tracy Cortez set for Dec. 3 UFC card
Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez are set to face off in a flyweight matchup this winter at a UFC card on Dec. 3. Multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting the matchup is being finalized after an initial report from ESPN Deportes. The Dec. 3 card’s venue and location have not been finalized.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo picks Valentina Shevchenko in an Amanda Nunes trilogy fight: ‘She’s gotten a lot better’
Having reclaimed her status as double champion, Amanda Nunes may be headed toward facing yet another familiar face. UFC 277 this past weekend saw “The Lioness” playing with her prey just as she predicted, thrashing now-former bantamweight titleist Julianna Pena from pillar to post over the course of their main event rematch. Nearly finishing Pena on three separate occasions in round two, Nunes went on to dominate the later half of the fight with her grappling and violent ground and pound, slicing the forehead of “The Venezuelan Vixen.”
Look: Horrifying Scene At Soccer Game In South America
Over the weekend, a horrifying scene unfolded at a soccer game between Garmense and Independencia of the Tres Arroyos Regional League. After receiving a yellow card, a male player lost his composure and attacked a female referee. Several players tried to stop this ugly incident from unfolding, but they were...
FIFA・
