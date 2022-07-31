KNTU shifts jazz programming to indie, citing donations and listener support

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A hailstorm in summer. That's how foundation repair experts are describing the impact of ongoing drought conditions on house foundations - everyone should be checking for damage. "We are in a severe drought situation," explained Blane Bartley with Dallas-based Olshan Foundation, "Everything's moving: sidewalks, driveways, houses."Some are moving more than others."You see how it's breaking?" Ramona Delatorre said as she pointed out breaking bricks at her North Dallas home. "This is new."Delatorre doesn't have to look for foundation damage, it's all around."The streets are breaking apart - you're driving, and the road is like this," as she...

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO