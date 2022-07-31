ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

KNTU shifts jazz programming to indie, citing donations and listener support

By Juan Betancourt Staff Writer juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
Buy Now University of North Texas Student Union Jeff Woo/DRC

Correction

The University of North Texas’ student-run radio station KNTU shifted its long-running jazz music format to indie alternative programming Friday at noon.

