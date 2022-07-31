Junction City Finance Director reviews the sales tax picture

jcpost.com
Related
Geary County Public Building Commission requests a $32 million revenue bond issue for GCH
There is a plan to save the financially challenged Geary Community Hospital. Meeting on Thursday the Geary County Public Building Commission adopted a resolution requesting the authorization of up to $32 million in revenue bonds to support the hospital, said County Finance Director Tami Robison. "Our intent is to bond out $31 million and of that $20 million will be repairs for the hospital, $4 million will be our accounts payable that we anticipate paying at the end of December and then the $6 million shortfall from the revenue shortfall from July to December that the County will be paying." Hospital officials approached Junction City leaders about helping pay the operational shortfall but so far have not received any money. The Geary Community Healthcare Foundation provided $1.5 million but that must be repaid.
Petitions for Geary County Commission candidate are valid
Geary County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke has ruled that the independent nomination petitions for Trish Giordano for Geary County Commission District #1 are valid. So her name will appear on the general election ballot in November. Giordano is running as an Independent candidate against Republican Brad Roether for a four-year term...
GCH asks for city funding help but none is committed at this point
Junction City Commissioners received a request Tuesday night for up to $3 million to help fund operating expenses at Geary Community Hospital for the remainder of this year. The money would help GCH reach Jan. 1 at which time Stormont Vail Health would assume operation of the hospital. The city...
Employee anniversary recipients are being recognized
City of Junction City Employee Engagement Committee, has congratulated the August Employment Anniversary recipients.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
68th District Kansas House race election results
Republicans Nathan Butler, Junction City and John Seibel, Burdick, ran in the Republican primary election race for the 68th District seat in the Kansas House of Representatives. The winner will meet Michael Seymour II, Council Grove, in the November general election. Final vote totals on Tuesday found Butler with 1,228...
Work progresses on a west side roundabout in Junction City
Junction City Public Works Director Ray Ibarra said Thursday that the Karns Drive portion of the K-18 - Karns Drive roundabout is projected to open next Friday, Aug. 12th. That location is the back entrance to nearby Junction City Middle School. K-18 has been opened for east and west traffic...
Temporary detour will be in effect overnight at Fort Riley
Fort Riley has issused a social media reminder that said due to maintenance on Henry Drive, inbound and outbound traffic will be temporarily detoured around the airfield starting at 7 p.m., Wednesday and continuing until 5 a.m., Thursday.
Retirement reception is set for Chuck Otte
Longtime Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte is retiring in September. His accomplishments, connections and commitment to Geary County and the KSRE system will be honored during a retirement celebration Saturday, Aug. 27th from 2-5 p.m. at the 4-H / Senior Citizens Center. The afternoon will begin with a casual...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson, Salina restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
Former Junction City Mayor Harold Wilson passes away
Former Junction City mayor and Economic Development Commission Chairman, Harold Wilson, has died. He was 95. According to a check with Johnson Cremations, Funerals & Receptions he passed away on Friday. Arrangements are pending. Wilson served three one -year terms as mayor including April 1966 to April 1967, April 1972...
Salina lawyer gets cited for alleged electioneering
Some Saline County voters have complained that they are witnessing the crime of electioneering at a polling place in Salina.
Outdoor burning will not be allowed Tuesday in Geary County
High winds are in the forecast for Tuesday so outdoor burning will not be allowed in Geary County. The information is provided by the Rural Fire Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
School bus advice is issued
As time for the return of children to school approaches be aware. The “Danger Zone” is the area on all sides of the bus where children are in the most danger of not being seen by the driver (ten feet in front of the bus where the driver may be too high to see a child, ten feet on either side of the bus where a child may be in the driver’s blind spot, and the area behind the school bus.)
Chuck Otte issues his July weather summary
To answer everyone’s pressing weather question, yes, July was hotter than average, but it was not as much above average as May and June were. Chuck Otte, Geary County Extension Agent, said fortunately, much of the region received nearly normal precipitation during the month although distribution through the month wasn’t necessarily ideal.
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 4
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Hannelore Leighty, Domestic battery, Arrested 8/3. Laura Belshe, Possession of marijuana, Arrested 8/3. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Council Grove restaurant dubbed “oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An old western themed restaurant, found right on the Santa Fe Trail, features local beef and friendly service. The Hays House can be found in Council Grove, Kansas and has been deemed the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi, according to the executive chef and owner, Randall Dickinson.
Back to School carnival will be held at JCHS
There will be a Back-to-School Carnival at Blue Jay Stadium at Junction City High School Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. USD 475 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Reginald Eggleston said the first event of this type was held last year and had a tremendous turnout. "We're hoping to do a follow-up and make this an annual event. We'll have vendors, representatives from all of our schools, music." There will also be a dunk tank, popcorn, cotton candy and a DJ along with performances from the JCHS J-Steppers and JCHS Marching Band.
JCHS announces school-wide student expectations for the 2022-2023 year
As Junction City High School prepares for the new school year there be school-wide expectations implemented to help students remain focused and academic driven. In an announcement on the school's Facebook page the JCHS administration said all students will be required to wear their student identification card. Those ID's must be visible at all times and will serve multiple purposes ranging from use as lunch and library cards to access to all events. A lanyard will be required for their ID at the start of the school year.
WIBW
Two slashed tires cost Manhattan woman $500
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman will need to spend about $500 to replace two tires on her vehicle that were slashed. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 3500 block of Mintons Landing in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
WIBW
15-year-old flips SUV on 53rd as construction increases traffic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As construction in the area has increased traffic on 53rd St. a 15-year-old driver flipped her SUV after overcorrecting on Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office on the scene told 13 NEWS they were called to the area of SW 53rd St. west of Auburn Rd. just after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with reports of an accident.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0