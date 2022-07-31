www.mychamplainvalley.com
Springfield suspect wanted in connection with murder in Vermont
The Bennington Police Department is searching for the Springfield man suspected of killing a Vermont man.
WCAX
Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they found a man dead in Bennington on Wednesday and a suspect is still on the loose. Investigators say they were called to an apartment on Pleasant Street Wednesday morning where they found a 38-year-old man dead with several gunshot wounds. Police have identified...
WCAX
Caught on Camera: Suspect stealing from North Springfield hardware store
NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for another person tied to a burglary at the Bibens Ace Hardware in North Springfield. Police say the person was caught on camera stealing from the hardware store last Friday at about 3:45 a.m. Investigators say the store was forced...
WCAX
Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police and nearly electrocuting himself on high voltage wires at a power substation. Hartford Police say they were responding to a stolen car parked in the middle of Dewey’s Mills Road when they heard a man had broken a window at a nearby house trying to get inside.
mynbc5.com
Police investigating report of shots fired in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Springfield. Vermont State Police and the Springfield Police Department received a report of shots fired on Monday at 11:57 p.m. on Valley Street. Police responded to the area to conduct interviews and collect evidence. No one was...
newportdispatch.com
Shooting incident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place in Springfield yesterday. Authorities were notified of shots fired on Valley Street at around 12:00 p.m. Police say they responded to the area, conducted interviews, and collected evidence. No one sustained injuries in the shooting, police say. The...
Woman, 2 children found dead in New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. – Investigators are looking into the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children in New Hampshire.Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday the bodies were found at a home in Northfield. State and local police are investigating.The police presence on quiet Wethersfield Drive Wednesday spanned hours. SkyEye video shows New Hampshire cruisers and investigative units parked out front of a home. Inside, teams carefully collected evidence and photographed a scene. No additional details have been released.
mynbc5.com
Man arrested after ramming cars
BETHEL, Vt. — A man was arrested on Monday after he rammed several vehicles in Bethel. Vermont State Police arrested Joel Gouin, 36, after they received a report of a man shooting a rifle and ramming vehicles on Fire Lane on Monday around 8 p.m. An investigation determined that...
whdh.com
Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
Police investigating death of two children, one woman in New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after three suspicious deaths were reported in a New Hampshire home on Wednesday afternoon. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says a woman and two children were found dead at a Northfield residence. Police were on scene in the area of Wethersfield...
WMUR.com
Police officer, suspect’s passenger hurt in crash after pursuit in Hillsborough, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.H. — Two people, including a police officer, were hurt in a crash during a police pursuit on Route 9 on Tuesday, according to officials. A police officer on Tuesday morning saw a man driving that they knew to have a suspended driver’s license, officials said, and the officer attempted to stop the vehicle.
newportdispatch.com
Police make arrest after burglary in Springfield
NORTH SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested in Springfield on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of a commercial burglary alarm at the Ace Bibens Hardware store on River Road at around 3:45 a.m. State Police responded and confirmed that forced entry was made and several items were stolen.
whdh.com
Two arrested after armed robbery turns into hostage situation in New Hampshire
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - What started as a convenience store robbery in New Hampshire ended with two arrests after a hostage situation, according to Hampstead Police. Police were first called to Emerson Avenue early Monday morning for reports of an armed robbery at an XtraMart store, according to Deputy Chief Robert Kelley.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for ramming several vehicles in Bethel
BETHEL — A 36-year-old man was arrested in Bethel yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a man shooting a rifle and ramming vehicles on Fire Lane at around 8:10 p.m. Following an investigation, police say no actual shooting occurred but several vehicles were rammed. Police identified the suspect...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating armed kidnapping
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a kidnapping in Springfield. Police said at least four armed people went into a home on Stanley Road at about 3:30 Saturday morning. They said a man was taken at gunpoint. Another man was at the home and police said he...
mychamplainvalley.com
Man charged with killing mother at sea to remain detained
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in a plot to inherit millions of dollars will remain detained pending trial, a federal judge in Vermont ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey...
Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy
A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
NYSP: Fort Edward man shoots at car following him
A Fort Edward man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a long gun at a person who had been following him on Hadley Road in Stone Creek.
newportdispatch.com
Home burglarized, vehicle stolen in Guilford
GUILFORD — Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Guilford yesterday. A homeowner notified authorities that their residence had been burglarized in the area of Coolidge Highway at around 5:45 p.m. The home had signs of forced entry and various items were stolen. One of the stolen...
NECN
NH Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Outside Convenience Store
A 27-year-old New Hampshire man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a Jeep in front of a convenience store in Fitzwilliam. New Hampshire State Police identified the motorcyclist as Alexander Barbur, of Troy, NH. State troopers and Fitzwilliam police officers responded to Route 12, in front of the...
