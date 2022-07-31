ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police and nearly electrocuting himself on high voltage wires at a power substation. Hartford Police say they were responding to a stolen car parked in the middle of Dewey’s Mills Road when they heard a man had broken a window at a nearby house trying to get inside.
HARTFORD, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, VT
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
mynbc5.com

Police investigating report of shots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Springfield. Vermont State Police and the Springfield Police Department received a report of shots fired on Monday at 11:57 p.m. on Valley Street. Police responded to the area to conduct interviews and collect evidence. No one was...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Shooting incident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place in Springfield yesterday. Authorities were notified of shots fired on Valley Street at around 12:00 p.m. Police say they responded to the area, conducted interviews, and collected evidence. No one sustained injuries in the shooting, police say. The...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
CBS Boston

Woman, 2 children found dead in New Hampshire home

NORTHFIELD, N.H. – Investigators are looking into the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children in New Hampshire.Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday the bodies were found at a home in Northfield. State and local police are investigating.The police presence on quiet Wethersfield Drive Wednesday spanned hours. SkyEye video shows New Hampshire cruisers and investigative units parked out front of a home. Inside, teams carefully collected evidence and photographed a scene. No additional details have been released.
NORTHFIELD, NH
mynbc5.com

Man arrested after ramming cars

BETHEL, Vt. — A man was arrested on Monday after he rammed several vehicles in Bethel. Vermont State Police arrested Joel Gouin, 36, after they received a report of a man shooting a rifle and ramming vehicles on Fire Lane on Monday around 8 p.m. An investigation determined that...
BETHEL, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnap#Vermont State Police#Violent Crime
whdh.com

Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
SALEM, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police make arrest after burglary in Springfield

NORTH SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested in Springfield on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of a commercial burglary alarm at the Ace Bibens Hardware store on River Road at around 3:45 a.m. State Police responded and confirmed that forced entry was made and several items were stolen.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for ramming several vehicles in Bethel

BETHEL — A 36-year-old man was arrested in Bethel yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a man shooting a rifle and ramming vehicles on Fire Lane at around 8:10 p.m. Following an investigation, police say no actual shooting occurred but several vehicles were rammed. Police identified the suspect...
BETHEL, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating armed kidnapping

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a kidnapping in Springfield. Police said at least four armed people went into a home on Stanley Road at about 3:30 Saturday morning. They said a man was taken at gunpoint. Another man was at the home and police said he...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Man charged with killing mother at sea to remain detained

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in a plot to inherit millions of dollars will remain detained pending trial, a federal judge in Vermont ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey...
BURLINGTON, VT
97.5 WOKQ

Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy

A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Home burglarized, vehicle stolen in Guilford

GUILFORD — Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Guilford yesterday. A homeowner notified authorities that their residence had been burglarized in the area of Coolidge Highway at around 5:45 p.m. The home had signs of forced entry and various items were stolen. One of the stolen...
GUILFORD, VT
NECN

NH Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Outside Convenience Store

A 27-year-old New Hampshire man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a Jeep in front of a convenience store in Fitzwilliam. New Hampshire State Police identified the motorcyclist as Alexander Barbur, of Troy, NH. State troopers and Fitzwilliam police officers responded to Route 12, in front of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy