Smith County deputy killed in line of duty remembered for big smile, positive attitude

KPVI Newschannel 6
Tyler Transit schedule delayed Friday for deputy's funeral
Tyler Transit's schedule will be delayed Friday because of a funeral procession for Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Bustos, 29, was killed July 29 when an intoxicated driver hit him with his vehicle while he was working a traffic stop on Texas 155, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
Northeast Texas Immunizations Coalition hosts back-to-school vaccine clinics
A series of back-to-school immunization clinics organized by the Northeast Texas Immunizations Coalition are being held this week. One of the clinics was held Thursday afternoon at Tyler ISD’s Boulter Middle School, and many parents showed up to immunize their children ahead of the new school year. The clinic...
Tyler businesses expect crowds during tax-free shopping weekend
Tyler businesses are expecting an influx of customers this tax-free shopping weekend. Starting Friday and continuing through Sunday, certain items priced less than $100 will be exempt from sales tax. The state’s annual tax-free weekend arrives as families deal with inflation that hit a new 40-year high in June.
