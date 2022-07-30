carmelmonthlymagazine.com
Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value
It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
Stunning Wildcat Convertible Selling on Bring A Trailer
As the name suggests, this car isn't for the faint of heart. The 1960s were known for many things, particularly within the automotive industry, but one of the most obvious things was the focus on muscular styling. Cars like the 1964 Pontiac GTO made their name by taking the industry by the horns and riding the passion for speed and risk held by the youth of America. We typically call vehicles like these muscle cars, but some cars prefer a different moniker despite similar performance and styling. Extremely prevalent with this particular convertible, class and luxury elements go a long way in the classic collector market.
MotorAuthority
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor, 2023 Ferrari 296 GT3, electric NASCAR series: Today's Car News
Ford's Maverick enters the 2023 model year with a newly available Tremor package. The package makes the compact pickup truck more capable when heading off-road thanks to suspension upgrades and additional electronic driver-assist features. Ferrari revealed the 296 GT3 race car designed to replace the hugely successful 488 GT3 from...
This Little-Known Corvette From 1988 Is Faster Than A Brand New Tesla
Renowned American tuner and engineering specialist Callaway Cars has an exciting history built on a passion for speed. The company was established in 1977 by Ely Reeves Callaway III (son of Ely Callaway Jr., founder of Callaway Golf) in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Callaway started by making turbocharger upgrade kits for European brands like BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche.
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV
We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
760 Horsepower Shelby To Be Sold at Maple Brother's Auction in August
2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has only been driven 11 miles!. There are very few cars out there as impressive as the GT500. The new Mustang Shelby GT500 debuted in the fall of 2019 as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, yes, ever. A supercharged 5.2-liter engine was designed to push the Mustang like a rocket ship with over 700 horses leaving the engine to move the rear tires. The winning formula makes the 2021 GT500 a sub-11-second monster in the quarter-mile, and a 0-60 mph of mid-three seconds.
Judy Lilly Drag Car Has 426 Hemi And Massive Racing Tires
This is one of the cars that earned its driver the title of "Miss Mighty Mopar." Judy Lilly was a colossal figure in the automotive world for quite some time, known primarily for her massively influential cars and cool control in some of the world's most daunting performance driving situations. Interviews with the legendary racer have proven that she cared a lot more about the act of going fast than she ever did about beating her opponent. That's likely what made her a great racer; Judy was driving against herself and nobody else. Then, having raced her whole life, she got the chance to drive some of the world's fastest cars. One such vehicle was her beloved 1967 Plymouth Belvedere, whose boastful style caught the eyes of thousands at the drag strip while its massive engine carried her and the car into many victories.
Mustang Vs Camaro Drag Race Proves Age-Old Rivalry Is Alive And Well
Find a list of the all-time top automotive rivalries and you'll surely see the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro. These cars have defined an era and made the world a better place for car nuts. If not for these two, the '60s and the '70s would have been less interesting.
