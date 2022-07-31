Local stand-up comedian encouraging others to play Mega- Million lottery

www.kagstv.com
Bright Pink Gym and Chandelier in This Bryan, Texas Mansion
There seems to be a trend this week with the color pink being used on homes in the state of Texas. Earlier this week I was telling you about the Pepto Bismol Pink colored home for rent in Port Arthur, Texas. And then I was looking at other real estate options in Texas and I found this mansion in Bryan, Texas that has a bright pink colored gym (including pink weights), and a chandelier to make it one of a kind.
Local Salvation Army helps children with Back-to-School shopping
BRYAN, Texas — A Back-to-School shopping spree was held by the Salvation Army of the Brazos Valley on August 4th at 9:30 a.m. In this year's program, 30 kids will receive $100 each to shop at their local Walmart with their families. The organization's executive director, Timothy Israel, explained that the money will be used for clothing and other items in addition to their school supplies. .
Bryan-College Station group fights hotel human trafficking, saving victims
BRYAN, Texas — An anti-human trafficking outreach group met with 37 Bryan/College Station hotels on July 30th as part of World Day Against Trafficking in Person. Bryan-based Unbound Now, a network of anti-human trafficking agencies aimed at spreading awareness about human trafficking in the Bryan and College Station areas.
1 Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
A multi-vehicle accident involving 3 vehicles on Tuesday is reported to have closed off some lanes in Bryan on Tuesday afternoon. Reports from the police personnel on the scene state that the cause of the accident is still under investigation. These reports also proceeded to [..]
KBTX.com
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Franklin boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. The incident happened last Wednesday when 6-year-old Bodie Boring was on a job site with his father, according to his mother Samantha Boring. Samantha said Bodie’s injuries include fractures in his pelvic...
KBTX.com
College Station Costco set to open doors Thursday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The wait is over. The highly anticipated College Station Costco will open its doors to the public Thursday morning at 8 a.m. The 160,534-square-foot shopping facility is located at 4321 State Highway 6 near Midtown College Station. The store features various specialty departments including a gas...
kagstv.com
A&M volleyball adds volunteer assistant to program
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball head coach Bird Kuhn added Kyle Ferguson to her staff Tuesday as the program’s volunteer assistant coach for the 2022 season. “Kyle is a high-energy, young coach who is eager to learn and be in the gym,” Kuhn said. “We are excited about his volleyball background. He will be a tremendous asset to our coaching staff and our team.”
KBTX.com
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired in the 1200 block of Holik Drive around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Police say an argument happened between several people that ended with shots being fired. Two people were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in College Station. At this time, there are no suspects in custody.
KBTX.com
Here’s where you can find free Back-to-School supplies and services
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year again and parents are gearing up to send their kiddos back to school. But this year, they’ll be paying more for school supplies. The National Retail Federation says families are expected to spend 40% more on their back-to-school shopping list this year, almost $170 per child.
KBTX.com
College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning. Right now, Antoine Moreno is charged with firearm theft and tampering with evidence. But according to court documents, he told College Station police he shot at a man twice as he tried to defend himself.
wtaw.com
Early Monday Morning Crash That Closes Harvey Mitchell Parkway Leads To A DWI Arrest
A crash just after 2 a.m. Monday that closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway by Easterwood Airport results in the arrest of one of the drivers. According to the College Station police arrest report, 30 year old John Taylor Jenkins of College Station ran away from scene and was found about two hours and two miles away crying outside a stranger’s apartment.
mocomotive.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/manhunt-in-the-woodlands-area/
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
2 buildings destroyed in Falls County Bulldog Fire
MARLIN, Texas — About 10 to 15 homes were evacuated earlier Tuesday because of a nearly 100-acre fire that was burning in Falls County, according to Emory Johnson, the spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire, which is being called the Bulldog Fire, sparked near Highway 6 and...
KBTX.com
Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department responded to a call at St. Andrews Park Saturday morning where a body was found. According to CSPD, the cause of death was determined to be suicide. If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency you can...
KBTX.com
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested on Friday after she drove through a fence. Sarah Walker was found in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop after a resident heard a loud crash near their yard. Walker was reportedly on her way to pick up her...
KBTX.com
College Station man with 3 DWI convictions arrested for drunk driving again
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 31-year-old College Station man was arrested for drunk driving after he crashed his vehicle into the back of another vehicle in the area of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Raymond Stotzer Parkway. Around 2:05 Monday morning, College Station police responded to a report of a...
KBTX.com
Firefighters gain quick control of fires at Somerville Lake
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters battled a pair of fires Sunday afternoon at Somerville Lake and gained quick control of the blaze before spreading into other areas on the southeast side of the lake. According to firefighters on the ground, the first fire was a flare-up from a previous fire...
wtaw.com
Two DWI Plea Agreements Reached In Brazos County District Court
A Bryan man and the Brazos County district attorney’s office have reached a plea agreement regarding a DWI arrest in March of last year. 45 year old Ladarion Deon Johnson, who admitted to DWI with two prior convictions, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. According to the College Station police arrest report, an officer saw Johnson’s pickup run two red lights, then go airborne after hitting a second concrete curb, then drove another two miles before stopping.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 FIRE COOKS THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF SHRIMP
Just before 6 am this morning Conroe firefighters responded to an 18-wheeler on fire on I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097. Units arrived on the scene to find the rear of the tractor and front of the trailer with heavy fire. They were able to quickly extinguish it but not before cooking what is believed to be close to 40, 000 pounds of frozen shrimp. One lane was closed until Miller Wrecker was able to load the truck and move it from the freeway.
