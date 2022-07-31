ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months

By Leah Chiappino
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months.

The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLPwM_0gzBdSVO00
Bianca Hass last spoke to her mom Jan 15 Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yEW7f_0gzBdSVO00
Police say the body was decomposing Credit: NBC Chicago WMAQ

Hass was last heard from on January 15 in a phone call to her mom but was reported missing in June, according to the missing person report.

She was known to frequent Waukegan, Park City, and Zion.

The apartment where the body was found was in the 100 block of Drew Ln, where Hass lived.

Police said they received a call from someone who entered the apartment and found the body.

Felicia, a resident of the building told NBC5 she had been reporting the "overpowering" smell to her landlord for many months.

"The smell was very bad – it was not a normal smell – you could tell it was something dead and rotting like decaying," she told the station.

"I would try to clean my bathroom and use bleach and it would overpower that... it was horrible," she said.

The coroner's office confirmed in a statement to The Sun that the body was decomposing.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday, the results of which are currently pending.

Police told The Sun that the case remains open and active.

Comments / 182

Tywana Mcneal Randolph
4d ago

If that was her apartment and rent having been paid in months you will think they would have made face to face contact with this tenant by knocking on the door. If she haven’t responded within weeks or months they had the right to enter. I fought the building manager for letting this go for months.

Reply(31)
116
Khristine
4d ago

You’re not “missing” if you’re just deceased in your own apartment. How can it be her mother reported her missing 6 months after no contact, but no one went to her residence? Something is missing from this story. This cannot be correct.

Reply(5)
94
the world is getting closer to the end!!
4d ago

For months not understanding why took so long to find her. You would think the landlord would place late notice on her door. Unless she paid months ahead. Also her utility bills if would they shut it down after not being paid if it was included. Then the neighbor told the landlord about the smell and didn’t look into it. I would take the landlord in for questioning.

Reply(2)
61
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Mom identifies her son as Brown Line robbery suspect—and has him arrested for breaking her back door, too

It seems Cortez Mukes’ mom has had enough of Cortez Mukes. According to prosecutors, Mukes’ mother called police on Friday to identify him as one of the robbers shown in a 10-week-old bulletin about a mugging on the Brown Line. Mukes was arrested the next day after his mother called police again because he kicked in her back door, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family of 5-year-old Anthony Pearson take legal action after the child with autism and epilepsy was found dead at his daycare

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, there is a push for clarity, into what led to a five-year-old boy's death at a south suburban daycare.Anthony Pearson died last month. CBS 2's Steven Graves is speaking to his mother who is taking legal action.Energetic and full of laughter is how Anthony Pearson is described by his mother."He loved to spin bottles and objects. He made it evident that he loved me." Despite having autism and epilepsy, Tiffany Pearson said the five year old was thriving and expected to start school this month. "Out of all the issues he had, beforehand and all the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side

CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park City, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Zion, IL
City
Park City, IL
County
Lake County, IL
Waukegan, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Waukegan, IL
Lake County, IL
Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

7 dead, including 5 children, in fiery wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County

RILEY, Ill. (CBS) – A mother and her four kids – as well as another teenager in the car with them – were all killed over the weekend in a crash on Interstate 90 in a rural area of McHenry County.Their father was still fighting for his life Monday.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, family and friends of the young mother – 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz – gathered Monday afternoon in Oriole Park, at 5500 N. Olcott Ave. on the Far Northwest Side of Chicago. They embraced in mourning before releasing balloons into the air.Dobosz, 31, was a mom of four, a...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

Family mourns onetime Chicago high school basketball star who was shot and killed in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A former standout Chicago high school basketball player and state champion was shot and killed in front of her home Sunday in Maywood.On Monday evening, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar joined family as they held a memorial for the young woman, 22-year-old Dylana Rainey.  Family, friends, and even former high school teammates came to remember her."This is tough," said Dylana Rainey's mother, Margo Rainey.It is the toughest thing Margo Rainey will ever have to do. She watched as Dylana, her youngest daughter who was known affectionately as "DeDe," was shot and killed Sunday in Maywood near...
MAYWOOD, IL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
644K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy