'Just get me in the door': Law's chance has arrived

PITTSBURGH -- The gap between the Brewers, who stand atop the NL Central, and the Pirates, who reside at the bottom of the NL Central, is currently measured in miles. With a 5-3 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday at PNC Park, Pittsburgh still sits 17 games behind. The shrinking, the eliminating, of that gap cannot be done in one, two, five moves. Another dealing of arms and of bats has passed, and the Pirates can only hope that the decisions made in recent weeks will inch them closer to building their next contender.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO