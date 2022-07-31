'Just get me in the door': Law's chance has arrived

www.mlb.com
Lowe, Arozarena power Tampa Bay to 6-2 win over Tigers
DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Lowe had a two-run home run among his three hits and drove in three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 Thursday night. Randy Arozarena had four hits for Tampa Bay, which won back-to-back games for the first time since the All-Star break. Rays starter Jeffrey Springs (4-3) picked up the win, allowing two unearned runs in six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter. Drew Hutchison (1-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks in six innings as Detroit lost for the fifth time in six games.
Get to know prospects A's acquired at Deadline
This story was excerpted from Martin Gallegos’ A’s Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After stockpiling a promising group of young talent through trades during Spring Training, the A’s added to that strong depth with a new batch of promising prospects following Monday’s trade that sent Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the Yankees.
A closer look at Royals' return for Merrifield
CHICAGO -- When the Royals faced right-hander Max Castillo on July 16 in Toronto, hitters commented on how well his changeup played, as it generated four whiffs on 13 swings with five resulting in foul balls. This season, Castillo is holding batters to a .171 average on the pitch that...
Manning makes long-awaited return to rotation
MINNEAPOLIS -- Matt Manning joked Monday that he felt like he was “debuting all over again” as he prepared for his first start since mid-April. So it was understandable if Tuesday felt like a reintroduction. As he stood on the mound on a hot August night at Target...
Riley on Braves' busy Deadline: 'More championships in our future'
ATLANTA -- If you're wondering how Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was feeling immediately after the Trade Deadline expired on Tuesday night, here was his response when he was asked when Austin Riley’s contract extension had been completed on Monday. “Until it’s done, it’s not done,” Anthopoulos...
After dodging trouble, Gausman spins a masterpiece
ST. PETERSBURG -- In his first 14 pitches Tuesday night, Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman issued a leadoff walk and hit a batter. “I got in a little trouble at first,’’ Gausman said. After that, he authored a masterpiece. Gausman allowed just one hit over eight innings --...
Elias describes plan after trading Mancini, López
ARLINGTON -- As the dust settled upon the completion of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias packed his things in Baltimore, where the O’s trade flow emanated from. He met the team in Texas before Wednesday’s season sweep-clinching 6-3 victory over the Rangers at Globe Life Field, flying in for just the final day of the road trip.
'Breathless' over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline
When the dust had settled in the hours following Tuesday evening’s Trade Deadline, an American League general manager offered up a thought about the flurry of moves that had taken place throughout the day. “It felt like there were fewer ‘impact’ moves this Deadline,” the GM said. “Then again,...
Stay away from Alcantara on his start days
First pitch is hours away inside the Marlins clubhouse. Braxton Garrett is trying to snag the latest Sandy's Beach T-shirt to wear for batting practice. Joey Wendle is concocting a sports drink mix. Richard Bleier already has finished a crossword puzzle. In walks ace Sandy Alcantara. Whether the noise blasting...
Irvin embracing 'crazy' new role on A's staff
ANAHEIM -- Once Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino were traded away on Monday, the expectation around baseball, including those inside the A’s clubhouse, was that more moves were sure to come before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. PT Trade Deadline. In preparation for possible additional deals, Cole Irvin boarded the...
Ashcraft spins gem, comes close to complete game vs. Fish
MIAMI -- As the Trade Deadline dust was still settling for the Reds on Tuesday, the team was given another reason to feel good about some of the young players they are rebuilding around. Earlier in the day, starting pitcher Tyler Mahle and third baseman Brandon Drury were moved in...
Ranking the top prospect hauls of all-time
The Trade Deadline is now in our rearview mirror, but boy did it not disappoint. A grand total of 47 ranked prospects changed teams in and around the Deadline, many in a flurry of activity in the waning minutes. Many of those trades involved bundles of prospects, and that got...
Blue Jays trade for 2-time All-Star Merrifield from KC
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays pulled off a buzzer-beater ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, acquiring second baseman and outfielder Whit Merrifield from the Royals. Toronto will send No. 16 prospect Samad Taylor and right-hander Max Castillo, who recently impressed in his MLB debut, to Kansas City. Merrifield, now 33,...
Get to know Abrams, Gore and the Nats' newest top prospects
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals are ushering in a new wave of young talent after completing a blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the Padres on Tuesday. Get to know the five young prospects who were acquired to shape the next chapter of the Nats’ foundation.
Lynn, Abreu lift way to rain-soaked series win
CHICAGO -- The philosophy for success espoused by White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn is pretty straightforward. “You just got to go 1-0 every day,” Vaughn said. Mission accomplished on Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. Behind six solid innings from Lance Lynn and José Abreu’s three-run home run...
Bucs build with 'urgency' at the Trade Deadline
PITTSBURGH -- The gap between the Brewers, who stand atop the NL Central, and the Pirates, who reside at the bottom of the NL Central, is currently measured in miles. With a 5-3 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday at PNC Park, Pittsburgh still sits 17 games behind. The shrinking, the eliminating, of that gap cannot be done in one, two, five moves. Another dealing of arms and of bats has passed, and the Pirates can only hope that the decisions made in recent weeks will inch them closer to building their next contender.
The bullpen version of deGrom is making K history
Imagine having Jacob deGrom in your rotation and in your bullpen. That's basically what the Mets have right now with Edwin Díaz. Díaz not only has 23 saves and a 1.51 ERA for the first-place Mets, he has 84 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings. That's an 18.1 K/9. If the season ended today, he'd be the first pitcher ever to strike out over two batters per inning over as many innings as he's thrown. Díaz has struck out 52.5% of the batters he's faced, currently tied with Aroldis Chapman in 2014 for the single-season strikeout rate record.
Trade back to Phils offers Robertson shot at redemption
ATLANTA -- David Robertson is back with the Phillies, and this time, he joked, he will pitch. He pitched splendidly in Wednesday afternoon’s 3-1 victory over the Braves at Truist Park. The Phillies used Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado in the eighth. The pocket of the Braves’ lineup in the ninth put Robertson on the mound, instead of left-hander Brad Hand. Robertson delivered. He struck out Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario swinging and got Marcell Ozuna to pop out to end the game.
With Deadline past, D-backs focused on growth
CLEVELAND -- A few hours prior to Tuesday night's game against the Guardians at Progressive Field, a number of D-backs players were watching MLB Network in the visitors' clubhouse. Some had seen their name bandied about in trade rumors, and others were curious as to what moves might be made...
deGrom K's six, hits 102 mph in '22 debut
WASHINGTON -- Jacob deGrom delivered the baseball the same. His velocity was the same. His demeanor was the same. His gait, his grin, his pace -- they were all identical to the pitcher the Mets had known in the past. It had been 391 days since deGrom last climbed atop...
