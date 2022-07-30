ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

All-star game washed out

By Bill Battle battleb@emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
 3 days ago
www.emissourian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

Post 218 bats go cold in loss to Jefferson City

SEDALIA — All good things must come to an end. For the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team, that came in the Missouri State Tournament losers’ bracket final Wednesday evening in a 1-0 loss to Jefferson City Post 5.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

St. Joseph ace baffles Post 218 bats

SEDALIA — Korbin Lamb-Bodde mystified Washington Post 218’s bats Wednesday afternoon at Liberty Park Stadium in the Missouri State Senior Legion Tournament winners’ bracket final. Lamb-Bodde held Post 218 to just one hit through six innings on the way to leading St. Joseph Post 11 (20-6) to...
SEDALIA, MO
KMOV

Golf legends flock to St. Louis for charity luncheon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two golf legends stopped in St. Louis for the second annual Legends Luncheon. Over 300 were in attendance for the unofficial kickoff of the ascension charity classic, coming soon Sept. 6 -11. Attendees heard stories from world golf Hall of Famers Nancy Lopez and Lee Trevino--
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Washington, MO
Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
KSDK

Election results for hot races in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the Missouri Primary Election. On the federal level, voters were choosing between candidates running for U.S. Congress and Senate. You can find more information about those races here. On the local level, voters in St. Louis,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Brinkmann wins county judge race by wide margin

Mark Brinkmann handily beat Carl Ward in the race for the Associate Circuit Judge Division VII primary election. The Republicans were vying to fill the role vacated by retiring judge Stanley Williams. Brinkmann, who lives in Washington won 69.6 percent of the vote compared to Ward’s 30.4 percent, according to preliminary results from the Franklin County Clerk’s office. He will run unopposed in the November general election.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Washed Out#American Legion
forsythwoman.com

On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri

Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Hartmann: Hooray! It's 1893 Again in the City of St. Louis

If all else fails to restore the city of St. Louis to its former glory, there's always this sci-fi strategy: Why not turn back the clock a century or two?. Jumping into a time machine makes perfect sense. Today, the city ranks 72nd in population with 298,034 residents. But if everyone would hop back to say, 1890, they'd be transported to a city of St. Louis ranked fifth in the U.S. with a population of 451,770.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
EUREKA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis American

Mayor Jones appoints Hogan and Wright to St. Louis Board of Education

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the appointments of Dr. John A. Wright, Sr. and Brittany Hogan to the St. Louis Board of Education. They will replace Dr. Joyce Roberts and Regina Fowler who resigned in April. “Continuity, diversity, and collaboration on the Board of Education are key to moving forward...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals

Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy