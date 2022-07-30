All-star game washed out

www.emissourian.com
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Washington Missourian
Senior Legion — Washington Post 218 vs. Jefferson City Post 5, State Tournament
Jefferson City Post 5 defeated Washington Post 218 in the losers' bracket final of the Missouri Senior Legion State Tournament Wednesday, July 27, at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our...
Washington Missourian
Post 218 bats go cold in loss to Jefferson City
SEDALIA — All good things must come to an end. For the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team, that came in the Missouri State Tournament losers’ bracket final Wednesday evening in a 1-0 loss to Jefferson City Post 5.
Washington Missourian
St. Joseph ace baffles Post 218 bats
SEDALIA — Korbin Lamb-Bodde mystified Washington Post 218’s bats Wednesday afternoon at Liberty Park Stadium in the Missouri State Senior Legion Tournament winners’ bracket final. Lamb-Bodde held Post 218 to just one hit through six innings on the way to leading St. Joseph Post 11 (20-6) to...
KMOV
Golf legends flock to St. Louis for charity luncheon
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two golf legends stopped in St. Louis for the second annual Legends Luncheon. Over 300 were in attendance for the unofficial kickoff of the ascension charity classic, coming soon Sept. 6 -11. Attendees heard stories from world golf Hall of Famers Nancy Lopez and Lee Trevino--
A Website claims they found the Best Dive Bar in Missouri
Everyone has their favorite local dive bar spot, so trying to decide what is the best dive bar in each state sounds impossible, but one website claims they figured it out, and their pick for the best in Missouri looks awesome!. According to the website tripsavy.com, the best dive bar...
KSDK
Election results for hot races in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the Missouri Primary Election. On the federal level, voters were choosing between candidates running for U.S. Congress and Senate. You can find more information about those races here. On the local level, voters in St. Louis,...
Washington Missourian
Brinkmann wins county judge race by wide margin
Mark Brinkmann handily beat Carl Ward in the race for the Associate Circuit Judge Division VII primary election. The Republicans were vying to fill the role vacated by retiring judge Stanley Williams. Brinkmann, who lives in Washington won 69.6 percent of the vote compared to Ward’s 30.4 percent, according to preliminary results from the Franklin County Clerk’s office. He will run unopposed in the November general election.
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Hartmann: Hooray! It's 1893 Again in the City of St. Louis
If all else fails to restore the city of St. Louis to its former glory, there's always this sci-fi strategy: Why not turn back the clock a century or two?. Jumping into a time machine makes perfect sense. Today, the city ranks 72nd in population with 298,034 residents. But if everyone would hop back to say, 1890, they'd be transported to a city of St. Louis ranked fifth in the U.S. with a population of 451,770.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
Washington Missourian
Ben Brown wins five-person primary for state senate
Restaurant owner and Washington resident Ben Brown won the Republican primary for District 26's state senate seat Tuesday. He will now face Democrat John Kiehne in the general election in November.
West Newsmagazine
Ballwin Days: Three days of free concerts, two days of fireworks, one great time
If only it could always be summer, always the last hurrah of the season and Ballwin Days. The annual community celebration, now in its 44th year, offers a weekend of musical entertainment, rides, food and fun that everyone in the family can enjoy. Planned for the weekend of Friday, Aug....
St. Louis American
Mayor Jones appoints Hogan and Wright to St. Louis Board of Education
Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the appointments of Dr. John A. Wright, Sr. and Brittany Hogan to the St. Louis Board of Education. They will replace Dr. Joyce Roberts and Regina Fowler who resigned in April. “Continuity, diversity, and collaboration on the Board of Education are key to moving forward...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
Independent Missouri Senate candidate is closer to making November ballot
Polls for Missouri's primary will close Tuesday at 7 p.m., but the Independent candidate for U.S. Senate says the results won't alter his campaign plan for November.
tncontentexchange.com
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
KSDK
This St. Louis museum is 'unlike any other museum anywhere'
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area has a plethora of sights to see and places to visit, and some of those are hiding in plain sight. The Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis may be one of those spots. People often find out about the museum by searching...
