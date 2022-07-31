Philadelphia 6, Houston 0

www.wfmz.com
Things to Do: Das Awkscht Fescht goes British
One of the country's largest antique and classic car shows is back for its 59th year Friday through Sunday over 42 acres in Macungie Memorial Park in Lehigh County, and this year, the event is celebrating classic cars from across the pond. Das Awkscht Fescht offers three days of outdoor...
Final preparations underway for Musikfest 2022
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The sights and sounds of Musikfest in Bethlehem are almost upon us. A special preview headlined by Philadelphia-based Boyz II Men is set for Thursday night. But before the shows comes the set up. "Everything is on schedule, we are excited to open," Patrick Brogan, Chief Programming...
Hundreds of bands scheduled to play free shows at Bethlehem's Musikfest
From L.A. to the U.K., more than 400 bands will play free shows over the next 10 days at Bethlehem's Musikfest, but to get to a free stage act you have to strike the right chord with those who book the festival. For musicians Charles Kiscka and Dylan Flaherty, Bethlehem's...
After violent weekend, Reading hosts National Night Out
READING, Pa. — At Reading's National Night Out event on Penn Street in center city, the Berks County district attorney's victim/witness assistance unit met with dozens of people. "Just basically gives them a little bit of information about our unit and what we do to serve victims of crime,"...
Philadelphia liquor tax collections decline, affect school funding
(The Center Square) – The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has crushed Philadelphia’s liquor tax collection, a major contributor to the funding of the city's school district. Philadelphia’s drop in liquor tax collection is evidence of how restaurants and bars have been hurt during the pandemic by government...
Upland Square shopping center off Route 100 in Montgomery County sold for $85.7M
Upland Square, a 400,716-square-foot retail shopping center in Montgomery County, has been sold for $85.7 million, according to a statement from Institutional Property Advisors. The sale of the West Pottsgrove Township property does not include an AMC Theatre and some free-standing properties, Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors said in...
Officials cut ribbon on new LVHN gate at Coca-Cola Park
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fans of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs have another way to get into Coca-Cola Park. Officials cut the ribbon Wednesday on the new Lehigh Valley Health Network center field gate. Some special guests stopped by. Pigs mascots Ferrous and FeFe were joined by the Phillie Phanatic. A spokesman...
Reading School District, museum foundation form relationship
READING, Pa. — The Reading School District and the Foundation for the Reading Public Museum have forged a collaborative relationship that will ensure the integrity of the museum's collection and that the district's students continue to enjoy free admission, representatives of the two entities announced Thursday. The announcement comes...
What to know about Easton's two National Night Out events
EASTON, Pa. - There are nearly 200 National Night Out events scheduled in New Jersey, and a couple hundred more in Pennsylvania. The goal is to connect law enforcement and the community. There's double the National Night Out events and double the fun in Easton. "One at the Multon Street...
Kubota tractors take over Crayola
The next generation of farmers is bringing lots of color to Lehigh Valley agriculture. Kubota tractors have taken over The Crayola Experience in Easton. The company has teamed up with Crayola for a special event in which kids can play with the iconic orange tractors. They can sit in a...
PSP: Dirt bikers run from police, one caught
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a dirt biker after he ran from police. Troopers say on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. they ran into a group of bikers at the intersection of 15th Street and Highland Avenue in Allentown. The troopers say they were driving recklessly...
Allentown names new director for the Allentown Health Bureau
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown has announced that David Synnamon has been named the new director for the Allentown Health Bureau starting August 8. According to a city press release, Synnamon served as the injury prevention manager for the city’s health bureau since 2014. He also served...
Easton woman files wrongful death lawsuit against Gracedale Nursing Home
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton woman is suing Gracedale Nursing Home for what she calls the wrongful death of her husband. Diana Raph alleges in a new lawsuit that the Northampton County-run nursing home is to blame for the death of her husband, Robert Raph, in August of 2020. He...
Coroner rules on crash deaths of Whitehall girl, Reading man
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner has released new details about the 16-year-old girl and a man from Berks County who died following a crash in Whitehall Township on Sunday night. A motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads around 7...
National Night Out brings cops and communities together
EASTON, Pa. - Tuesday was National Night Out and plenty of police departments across the region took time to meet and mingle with members of the community. The events aim to help cops and communities build stronger bonds. In Easton, families gathered at Pioneer Park for face painting, basketball, a...
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out events Tuesday
Police departments across the nation are gearing up to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday night. It's typically held on the first Tuesday in August to bring cops and community members together. There are more than 190 events planned in Pennsylvania, and 189 in New Jersey. Here are some of the...
Coroner called after lawn mower accident in Schuylkill
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - The Schuylkill County Coroner has been called after a lawn mower accident Thursday. It happened near the intersection of Brown's Road and Brown's Church Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. in Wayne Township, according to county dispatchers. At this point there's no word from officials on how...
Allentown Art Museum to stop charging admission effective Aug. 27, open new American Galleries
The Allentown Art Museum will stop charging admission effective Aug. 27. The museum at 31 N. Fifth St. announced the new policy in a letter to members. "Thanks to a generous legacy gift from the Century Fund and your continued membership, we will be able to institute free admission to all, in perpetuity," according to the letter from Max Weintraub, chief executive officer and president.
Police: Would-be robber threatened to shoot employees
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Police are on the hunt for the man who, they said, threatened to shoot two employees of a convenience store during an armed robbery in Berks County late Wednesday morning. The would-be robber approached the counter inside the Sunoco A-Plus at 1547 Lancaster Ave. in...
