Longwood church host workshop to help those in need

Deland to host 12th Annual Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway
DELAND, Fla. — With the start of school quickly approaching, the City of DeLand invites residents to participate in the 12th Annual Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway & Community Health Initiative. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The giveaway and health fair will be held near the Earl...
Orlando Offers an Average of This Many Sq. Ft. for $1,500 Rent
As housing costs continue to increase around Orlando, apartment space remains a top priority for renters locally and nationwide. To help them get the best value for their money, RentCafe recently calculated how much square footage renters can enjoy on a monthly budget of $1,500. For $1,500 a month, which...
Osceola motel to become affordable apartments with help from $500,000 grant
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A $500,000 grant is going toward converting an old Osceola County motel into affordable apartments through a non-profit organization called Hope Partnership. It’s part of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds. Officials with Hope have been working on getting the funding and finding...
Florida school districts update student lunch payments
Fla. — Lunch at schools in Central Florida will likely look and cost different from what students experienced for the past few years. The federal government’s funding that paid for free breakfasts and lunches at all schools during the first two years of the pandemic has now expired, so in many schools, students will once again have to pay for their meals.
Developing Story: City dismisses Camp Wewa's manager
Gary Fuchs, the first manager of Apopka's Camp Wewa, has been dismissed by the City according to a post on Fuchs' Facebook page, and confirmed by Parks and Recreation Director Radley Williams. "So, once again the proverbial cat is out of the bag so I wanted to make the following...
Orlando investigates report of city staffer blocking access to women's clinic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials are investigating allegations that one of the city's parking employees used an official vehicle to intentionally block access to a women’s clinic where abortions are performed, stopping patients and a doctor from entering. What You Need To Know. A city of Orlando employee...
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces launch of website providing resources for Floridians with cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Jacksonville on Wednesday to announce the launch of a website to help Floridians who have cancer and their loved ones navigate coverage and find providers, treatment options, nonprofits and other resources for day-to-day life. The website is FLCancerConnect.com. The Florida...
High temperatures and rising costs – seniors in Osceola eligible for $5,000 in energy bill assistance
Osceola County seniors experiencing an energy crisis – whether due to the summer heat, rising costs or other factors – have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 of energy bill assistance. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors pay energy bills in an emergency.
City of Groveland rediscovers infamous oak tree from abandoned African American cemetery
GROVELAND, Fla. — Officials working to restore an abandoned African American cemetery in Groveland have uncovered an infamous grand oak tree on the grounds. The grand oak that an African American cemetery is named after was uncovered during restoration. Groveland city officials have learned about 215 people are buried...
Send in the Marines: Ron DeSantis defends ex-military teachers over education majors
'I'll take the Marine every day of the week and twice on Sunday.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing to “keep plowing forward” with plans to allow military veterans to teach in Florida classrooms, suggesting Wednesday that vets may be better suited to teaching than an education major. “You...
Central Florida school districts implement safety measures, guardians for upcoming academic year
Fla. — In May, the school year ended in such a heavy way, with the attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Questions about the safety of our schools naturally resurfaced in that aftermath. Florida tried to make the classroom a safer place in 2018 post-Parkland by...
‘It’s such an honor:’ Principal who grew up in Apopka excited to open Kelly Park School
APOPKA, Fla. – Classrooms are fully decorated and ready to welcome students at the new Kelly Park School. The K-8 school is located on Jason Dwelley Parkway in Apopka about two miles from Kelly Park in Orange County. Principal Kelly Steinke, who is opening the new school on Aug....
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
Seminole County Emergency Rental Assistance Program closed due to lack of funds
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has closed its Emergency Rental Assistance Program as the need has exceeded the available funds. County officials say they recently saw an influx of people looking for rental assistance and they simply have more applicants than money left. They still have $2.5 million...
Palm Bay residents rally against proposed apartment complex
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Around 500 Palm Bay residents have signed a petition campaigning against a large apartment complex being built in their neighborhood. Local residents are planning to fight a new development that will put apartment homes in Brevard County. So far, a petition to stop the work...
Ormond resident to bring burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach
One Ormond Beach resident is bringing a burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach. Greg Adkins, writer and producer of the revue, titled "Seduction: A History of Burlesque," said in an announcement that bringing this show to 176 N. Beach St. — a space previously occupied by The Coliseum nightclub and most recently, The Daytona Arcade Museum — "has been a long time in coming."
Central Florida students shop with a sheriff ahead of first day of school
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Most students in Central Florida will be heading back to class next week but on Monday, some got the opportunity to shop for new clothes and uniforms thanks to the “Shop with the Sheriff” event in Seminole County. “It’s a nice experience because...
Gov. DeSantis announces expansion of new opioid recovery program to 12 counties
FLORIDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday the expansion of a new opioid recovery program in Florida, the first of its kind in the nation, according to state officials. The new addiction care network — Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) — is run through the Department of Health, Department...
COVID continues to saturate Florida
COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
New book store opening just north of downtown Orlando
The ever-changing Downtown Credo’s North Quarter Market just north of downtown has a new addition to its coffee shop offerings; a book store. Zeppelin Books (Instagram | Website) is a new independent book shop that’s currently in a soft-open phase at 885 North Orange Avenue [GMap], activating shelves that have seen a number of different operators in the years since Credo opened there, including groceries from The Farmacy (Facebook), houseplants from Porch Therapy (Website), and whimsical pieces by woodworker Blair Sligar’s Hog Eat Hog (Facebook), among others.
