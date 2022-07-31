Sip, Sip, Hooray! Dunkin’® Iced Coffee Day Raises $10,000 Throughout Nashville To Bring Joy To Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital At Vanderbilt

tntribune.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered Sex OffendersJax HudurMurfreesboro, TN
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Artober Nashville Winner Was a Late Blooming Artist
NASHVILLE, TN — Painting and Michelle Reeves were introduced to each other later in her life. The Nashville artist’s colorful abstract work “Woven” has been selected as the background for this year’s official logo of Artober Nashville, an annual month-long celebration of the arts and humanities in Nashville and Middle Tennessee.
‘Heru the Happy Dragon:’ Helping Kids Love Themselves and Embrace Imagination
NASHVILLE, TN —Heru the Happy Dragon, by Fred ‘Doc’ Beasley, is “a love letter to Black and Brown children, and the original and indigenous children of the diaspora, letting them know that their health, their creativity and their imagination is paramount,” the author said. “As...
Ed Hardy, Distinguished Music Industry Executive, Passes at 73
NASHVILLE, TN — Ed Hardy, respected music industry executive and influential leader, passed away on July 31, 2022. He was 73. Born in October 1948 in Cleveland, OH, to Edward B. and Rita M. Hardy, Ed Hardy was a beloved husband, father, leader and mentor. He graduated from Kent State University in 1971 where he studied communications and journalism.
Firestone Direct Launches Mario Andretti Contest for Nashville Drivers to Celebrate Music City Grand Prix
Nashville, Tenn.–Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced that customers of Firestone Direct, its mobile vehicle service for car owners in the Nashville area, can enter for the chance to meet racing legend Mario Andretti through a special contest to celebrate the return of the Music City Grand Prix. Nashville drivers can enter the contest between now and Monday, Aug. 1 by scheduling a Firestone Direct appointment for Thursday, Aug. 4 and submitting a short response on why they would like the opportunity to meet Andretti. The winning customer will be surprised by Andretti at their home or workplace during their appointment on Aug. 4 to kick off the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Big Machine Music City Grand Prix weekend, which returns to Nashville Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7. To enter the contest, Nashville drivers can simply book a Firestone Direct appointment for Aug. 4 online by visiting www.firestonedirect.com or by calling (844) 226-7754.
Meharry Medical College Welcomes Michelle Nichols
NASHVILLE, TN — Meharry Medical College, one of the nation’s oldest and largest historically Black academic health science centers, announced today that Michelle Nichols, M.D., M.S., MBA, FAAFP, has been named as senior vice president of clinical affairs. Nichols will lead Meharry’s clinical enterprise, collaborating with the College’s clinicians and overseeing its Graduate Medical Education programs. She will spearhead efforts to advance health equity and reduce disparities among those in underserved communities.
New Tyler Perry Film Spotlights Jazz, Blues World
NASHVILLE, TN — Filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry has enjoyed consistent success with his films over the years, but he may surprise audiences with his upcoming production for Netflix. It ventures into the worlds of jazz, blues and history. The first photos and promos for “A Jazzman’s Blues” are now available online. In addition Perry, who said he’s been trying to release the film for over three decades, also issued an official statement regarding the film’s content, both in print and online.
Chicago Pianist Comes to Rudy’s
NASHVILLE, TN — Rudy’s Jazz Room is not only featuring many of Nashville and Middle Tennessee’s top jazz artists, they’re also presenting top performers from across the country. Friday nigh’t late performer is Chicago pianist Alex Murphy. He’s been a performer since childhood, being encouraged by growing up in a family of musicians. He had the opportunity to study under several artists and instructors, first studying at Birch Creek Jazz Camp and then continuing at DePaul University, where his jazz instructors included Ron Perrillo and Dana Hall.
Local Parent, Graduate Student Say TSU Speech Pathology Clinic Gives Children a New Voice and a Great Experience
NASHVILLLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Kerri Claybrooks says the progress her children have made by attending the Tennessee State University summer speech and pathology program is reason enough for her to put it on her calendar again. The mother of two has already made plans for them to return next summer to TSU’s Language, Articulation, and Fluency clinic.
Trade Schools May Help Young Americans Weather the Oncoming Recession
NASHVILLE, TN — Due to the turbulence of recent times, the economy of the United States has been experiencing some developments that have many people worried. Prices for goods from food and gas have been steadily creeping upwards and economic experts are expecting a full-on recession to begin in as short a time as next year. While this should obviously worry the general adult population, a recession represents a unique threat to the young adults of our nation as well.
Family-Owned Business Forced Out of Lebanon Outlet Mall
LEBANON, TN (WKRN) — A family-owned business is being forced out of the Lebanon Outlet Mall after a new management company terminated its lease early. “To immediately terminate us like we are scum. It’s disrespectful and it’s hurtful what are supposed to do in the interim?” Tamikia White of Seafood Sacs asked.
