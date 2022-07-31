www.saturdaydownsouth.com
Related
Exclusive: Top Commit Austin Novosad On Why He Stuck With Baylor
The four-star quarterback is staying home.
BOXTOROW Releases '2022 HBCU Preseason Football All-America Team'
BOXTOROW releases its 2022 HBCU College Football All-America Team based on national HBCU media votes.
Aggies Land Pledge from In-State 2023 DL Samu Taumanupepe
The Aggies continued their hot recruiting streak Monday night.
Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Provides Update on Arterio Morris' Legal Situation
Morris was charged with misdemeanor assault in June.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Spurs Hired Private Detective to Follow Vernon Maxwell
Vernon Maxwell shared some insight into why his first San Antonio Spurs tenure didn't last long.
earnthenecklace.com
Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?
Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
Murphy brings new offense with him to tradition-rich Munday
The Munday Moguls have a rich tradition in Texas high school football history. However, the Moguls have struggled since the departure of former coach Patrick Corcoran after 15 years, 122 wins, and two state titles. Munday has won four games since the beginning of the 2019 season. Munday hopes the...
Comments / 0