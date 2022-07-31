Miles College Archie strolls to Division II statistical crown

www.thecutoffnews.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
ABC 33/40 News
Eli Gold will not voice Crimson Tide football to start 2022 season
Eli Gold, the Voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 1988, will not be in the broadcast booth to start the 2022 football season due to health issues, according to the University of Alabama Wednesday. Chris Stewart, who handles the basketball play-by-play duties as well as serving as gameday host for the football broadcasts will handle football play-by-play duties in Gold’s absence. Stewart is also the television host of the “The Nick Saban Show” and “The Nate Oats Show.”
Alabama flips Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama added another four-star to its commitment list Tuesday from a former Ohio State commit, Ty Lockwood. Lockwood is a tight end from Tennessee, according to 247Sports, he is the ninth best tight end in the class of 2023 and No.2 in his state. He is listed at […]
Village Living
4 Mountain Brook businesses in running for Alabama Retailer of Year
Four businesses with locations in Mountain Brook are in the running for an Alabama Retailer of the Year award from the Alabama Retail Association. Those businesses are Smith’s Variety, Taco Mama, The Lingerie Shoppe and Tulipano. Six other businesses with locations in Mountain Brook were nominated but did not...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits react to 4-star DL Hunter Osborne choosing the Tide
Alabama football has 17 verbal commitments for its 2023 class, including five in-state prospects. Hunter Osborne, a four-star defensive lineman from Hewitt-Trussville High School, became the fifth in-state player to commit to the Crimson Tide. He gave his verbal to the Tide on Wednesday, becoming the second defensive lineman to commit.
She said a star football player raped her in Blazer Hall. Now, she’s suing UAB.
In a federal lawsuit, a former UAB student claims she was raped by a star football player in Blazer Hall. University police, she said, did not investigate the incident but told her "it happens" and walked her back to her dorm. The university denies any wrongdoing in the case.
birminghamtimes.com
Dissatisfied With Public Education, These Parents Founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham
In 2020, with a shared vision, Yalonda Chandler and Jennifer Duckworth co-founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham (BHOB)—a community of homeschool families with a “vision … to create a safe place for Black and brown children to learn, play, and grow,” according to the group’s website.
Pastor Mike Jr. wins big at the 2022 Stellar Awards
The hits keep coming for Pastor Mike McClure Jr. He's won 11 Stellar Music Awards in the last three years.
Tuscaloosa Pastor the Week: Pastor Terrence Cade
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week, Pastor Terrence E. Cade of Crossroads College & Young Adult Ministries on the campus of the University of Alabama. Services are held on Sundays at 10am and Thursdays at 7pm to serve students and the Tuscaloosa community. Pastor...
Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. When he first walked onto the Miles College campus, Lamar Benefield said didn’t know what to expect. He grew up in Druid Hills, a small neighborhood in north Birmingham and acknowledged while younger he didn’t see a future.
Village Living
The Altamont School honors class of 2022
The Altamont School presented diplomas to 37 students at its annual Graduation Ceremony March 26. The school also presented the school’s annual departmental and senior awards. Departmental Awards. ► The Mignon Comer Smith Book Awards – Jolie Stumpff: The fine book award – created by Mrs. J. Craig Smith,...
Shelby Reporter
Superior Grill closes after 27 years
NORTH SHELBY – A popular Tex-Mex restaurant on U.S. 280 in Shelby County has closed its doors after nearly three decades in business. Superior Grill closed on Sunday, July 31, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Our first words must be thank you,” the post...
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
13-year-old girl becomes youngest Black student accepted into medical school. After only graduating high school a year ago, 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker has been accepted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL. Wicker plans to begin her studies in 2024 after getting accepted...
The drought is over: Buffalo Rock says batch of signature ginger ale headed to store shelves
Buffalo Rock said customers can expect to begin seeing the ginger ale back on shelves "over the next week."
Bham Now
6 must-try Hueytown fun places to eat + explore from a town’s native perspective
Need things to do in Hueytown? Look no further because we have gathered some recommendations from a Hueytown native. Keep reading to get all the details on fun stuff to do. For friendly service and some of the best-baked potatoes in town, make your way to Uncle Sam’s BBQ. Eating here feels like going to your own uncle’s backyard BBQ.
$15 million Marshall Steakhouse, RV resort and cabins coming to Hallmark Farms
Memphis-area Marshall Steakhouse is planning a $15 million location in North Jefferson County just off Interstate 65 on the Hallmark Farms property. The Birmingham-area location will be one of several as the eatery and resort plans to expand across the Southeast. According to an announcement, Marshall Steakhouse in Hallmark Farms...
Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close
A man who was shot last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge in West Tuscaloosa and his mother called for the business to be closed at Tuesday night's city council meeting. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the victim was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded in the Wednesday morning shooting. Corey Kwaimaine Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and has since bonded out of the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
WLWT 5
High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family
PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ronald Orton, 45, of Birmingham was fatally injured when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna around 4:14 a.m. The crash occurred on I-459 near the 32 mile-marker, less […]
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
wvtm13.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on I-459 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Interstate 459 North was reopened in Birmingham at 10:15 a.m., six hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car near Derby Parkway. Learn more in the video above. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Ronald Orton of Birmingham. Authorities said...
