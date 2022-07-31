Alaska State Troopers investigate youth campground assaults, warn parents to be careful

www.kinyradio.com
alaskasnewssource.com
Protestors want Anchorage Police to carry Narcan Kits
A chain link fence surrounded the entrance of the Fourth Avenue Theater on Tuesday as a few construction workers began working on the downtown Anchorage landmark. According to the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the proposed project remains in the early planning phase. The design, once completed, will loop over the wetlands near the Seward Highway, allowing drivers to head into Girdwood without needing to stop.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage residents protest in support of Narcan use
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A protest in front of the Anchorage Police Department Tuesday urged the administration to adopt a policy to allow officers to carry Narcan kits in their vehicles. The protest comes as part of the State Health Department’s Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention — Project...
alaskasnewssource.com
Outside The Gates: Palmer veteran becomes first in Alaska to receive a ramp from Ohio nonprofit
alaskasnewssource.com
Teen pilot, trying to become youngest to fly solo around the world, lands in Anchorage
Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you updates on the Anchorage School District, a protest for Anchorage police to use Narcan, and an update on gas prices. The Anchorage School Board met Tuesday night for their first meeting of the 2022-23 school year, introducing the Anchorage School District’s new superintendent Dr. Jharrett Bryantt, where he gave an update on his goals for the district.
alaskasnewssource.com
Windy, Alaska Zoo’s last remaining wolf, dies
The protest comes as part of the State Health Department’s Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention — Project Hope — sent hundreds of Narcan kits to Anchorage police, who then promptly returned them. Anchorage Police Department Community Relations Specialist Renee Oistad answered questions via email about the department’s lack of Narcan use.
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead in rollover car crash in Wasilla
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man died in a car crash Saturday in Wasilla, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Shortly after 10 p.m., troopers received a report of a car crash near North Tamar Circle and West Seldon Road. According to the release, Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical...
invisiblepeople.tv
Anchorage, Alaska Declares State of Homelessness a Humanitarian Crisis and is Awarded Funding
Since the closure of the Sullivan Arena and other emergency shelters set up as a result of COVID-19, Anchorage representatives have witnessed what they call a “humanitarian crisis on our streets” unfold. A recent news release stated intentions to spend millions of dollars on housing and shelter, which...
alaskasnewssource.com
Two found inside car in Matanuska River
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people were found inside the car that was submerged in the Matanuska River on Friday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers. About 4:30 p.m. Friday, a car left the Glenn Highway, went down the embankment and into the river. Alaska State Troopers say recovery efforts were suspended about 8:30 p.m. Friday as the water was too murky for divers to see. Recovery efforts began again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wassillie indicted for double murder pleads not guilty
A woman charged with killing two men in the Sand Lake area is formally arraigned on charges of first degree murder. 24- year old Brianna Wassillie is accused of killing 36 year old Travis Sheldon and 34 year old Gregory Pitka, just hours apart, over the fourth of July weekend last month. On Monday Wassillie sat nervously in an Anchorage courtroom, restlessly moving her arms that were marred with deep scars. Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston presided over her arraignment, wearing a mask, he got quickly to the point. Wassillie’s public defender plead not guilty to the charges on her behalf and asked the judge for a jury trial. Judge Marston set Wassillie’s bail at $500,000 with a $500,000 cash performance bond plus conditions that she have GPS monitoring, a third party custodian and drug and alcohol testing.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District suffering bus driver shortage heading into new school year
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District has a bus driver shortage two weeks ahead of the first day of school for Anchorage students. Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt sent a letter to families on Wednesday alerting them that the driver shortage could trigger temporary suspension of school bus routes.
alaskapublic.org
Outdoor deaths in Anchorage spiked in June, coinciding with sharp increase in unsheltered homelessness
Six people died outside in Anchorage in June, their bodies found in city parks or just off city streets. The recent deaths include a woman who was found outside of the abandoned Sam’s Club building in South Anchorage, 30-year-old Allan Dahl whose decomposing body was found at Russian Jack park, and 47-year-old John Prunes who was found in the woods by a church on the east side of town.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska to receive funding for electric vehicle charging program
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is expected to receive millions in federal funding for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. The Alaska Energy Authority and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities submitted the State of Alaska Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Implementation Plan, on Friday according to the AEA’s press release.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage's Amazing July 2022 Weather Flip Flop
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly overrides Mayors veto
Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade.
alaskasnewssource.com
Major Seward Highway project proposed near Girdwood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In an effort to improve safety at the intersection of the Seward Highway and Alyeska Highway, Girdwood might get a new interchange. According to the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the proposed project remains in the early planning phase. The design, once completed, will loop over the wetlands near the Seward Highway, allowing drivers to head into Girdwood without needing to stop.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 1, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Federal funding is set to boost Internet access in rural Alaska....
Officials Forced to Kill Another Black Bear at Alaska Homeless Campground
Alaskan wildlife officials have killed another black bear at a homeless campground, making this the fifth bear slain this month. The campground in Anchorage recently began using its property to shelter homeless people. On July 20, officials were called to the campground after onlookers saw the black bear entering numerous tents in search of food.
alaskasnewssource.com
Woman charged in 2 separate Sand Lake homicides indicted
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage woman accused of killing two men over the Fourth of July weekend was indicted Thursday by an Anchorage grand jury. Brianna Wassillie, 24, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder, following the deaths of 36-year-old Travis Sheldon and 34-year-old Gregory Pitka on July 3, according to a news release by the Alaska Department of Law.
alaskasnewssource.com
Glenn Highway closed after fatal accident
Miss America Emma Broyles takes a ride of a lifetime with the Thunderbirds. Anchorage resident and currently Miss America Emma Broyles sat in an F-16 Thunderbird on Friday and got to participate in the Air Force's practice for their Arctic Thunder Open House this weekend, returning after a four-year absence.
alaskasnewssource.com
Woman killed in crash on Glenn Highway in Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman was killed in a crash on the Glenn Highway on Thursday evening, according to a news release from Anchorage police. The crash happened between Boniface Parkway and Turpin Street around 6 p.m. Police said a Chevrolet Camaro was headed north and hit a Dodge...
