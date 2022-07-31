ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jessica Alba Refuses to Speak About Her Kidnapping as a 15-Year-Old From the Set of NBC TV Show ‘Flipper’

By India McCarty
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Jessica Alba has been in the public eye for almost her entire life. She began acting when she was just 11 years old and has continued to show up on screen ever since. However, the actor has a dark past, which includes being kidnapped as a teenager — something Alba has never publicly spoken about.

Jessica Alba’s acting career

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZyiQV_0gzBTE6W00
Jessica Alba in 2001 | Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

Alba began acting after winning free acting lessons when she was just 11. A few weeks later, she had an agent. Alba made her on-screen debut in the 1994 movie Camp Nowhere . From there, the young actor appeared in movies like Venus Rising , Never Been Kissed , and Idle Hands .

She also showed up on TV, scoring roles on The Secret World of Alex Mack and Chicago Hope . Alba’s most famous television role was as Maya Graham in NBC ’s Flipper . Maya was a 14-year-old who had a special connection with the titular dolphin.

How Jessica Alba’s role in ‘Flipper’ led to her kidnapping

Flipper made her into a household name, but that fame also came with some dangerous side effects, reports The Mirror . While starring on the show, Alba started getting mysterious phone calls. She didn’t take them seriously, writing them off as pranks. However, the calls soon led to something far more sinister.

One day, Alba disappeared from the set of Flipper . The teenager was missing for 14 hours and was eventually found — bound, gagged, and blindfolded — in the trunk of a car. Alba was unable to provide any details about the kidnapping , so the case was dismissed.

Alba has never spoken publicly about the incident, but many point to the kidnapping as the reason she is extremely private. Some have also wondered if the terrifying incident was why Alba stopped acting at the height of her career.

Was Jessica Alba’s kidnapping why she stepped back from acting?

While Alba still appears on screen, the actor has taken a huge step back from her acting career. However, she says that her decision was based on a desire to be with her children every day.

“My mother had cancer at a really young age, in her early 20s. I grew up with chronic illness. I had five surgeries before I was 11 years old. I had chronic allergies, and I was hospitalized a lot as a child,” she said in an interview with Romper . “I had this real moment of, I want to live, and thrive, and spend as much time with this little person that I’m bringing into the world as possible and stay. So, my health matters. I want this little person to be healthy. And it’s really freaking hard to be happy when you don’t have your health.”

While some have wondered if Alba left acting because she wasn’t getting the big roles she was used to, but the actress quickly cleared up those rumors.

“Frankly, I was at the top of my career,” she explained. “I couldn’t go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I just couldn’t. I didn’t care about it the same way.”

Alba’s kidnapping was obviously a very traumatic incident, and many are happy the actor continued working over the years — and glad Alba has guarded her privacy since then.

RELATED: Jessica Alba Reveals She Struggles With Letting Her Kids Make Mistakes: ‘Hardest Part About Being a Parent’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 121

Sasscrotch!
4d ago

I love her! She is adorable, and a classy lady, wife, and mother. She loves sharks, as do I. I wish her the best and respect her right to privacy.

Reply(12)
72
Ruben77
4d ago

Nobody will dare to investigate kidnappings in Hollywood. I'm sure her kidnappers still live in Hollywood and sit down for lunch with other movie director

Reply(6)
49
AP_001945.dc411d7eb08b4555bd506432f4255448.2256
4d ago

Respect her privacy, if she refuses to speak about it, perhaps we should not be making her relive it with articles and comments. Amazing woman by the way, kind and loving, intelligent and steadfast in her beliefs. Not to mention beautiful…but in such a modest way as you could not perceive her to be aware of it. My heart goes out to you for your trauma.

Reply(3)
39
Related
SheKnows

Jessica Alba and Her Lookalike Daughters are Glowing on Trip to Italy

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Jessica Alba had such a blast in Italy with her whole family. The actress and Honest Beauty founder shared photos and videos from her trip with husband Cash Warren, daughters Honor, 14, Haven, 10, and 4-year-old son Hayes. Everybody looks absolutely glowing and it’s yet another reminder how sweet this whole lookalike fam is together! “#Tbt to late wakeups -late lunches and even later dinners … we ate and drank, rode bikes, [and walked] our way through Sicily, Florence and Rome,” Alba wrote alongside the slideshow of photos. “…So many beautiful...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor Is All Grown Up: "I Can't Believe She's So Tall"

Jessica Alba might have to stand on her tippy toes next time she snaps a selfie with her oldest daughter, Honor Marie Warren. On Aug. 3, just two months after her daughter's 14th birthday, Alba shared a photo of herself next to Warren, who is already taller than her mama. "Just me & my (I can't believe she's so tall) baby girl," Alba captioned the photo of Warren giving her a hug in a parking lot by the beach.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Alba
OK! Magazine

Barack & Michelle Obama Fuming Over Daughters' Spending Habits As The Girls Bask In Lavish L.A. Life

As former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama continue to live it up in Los Angeles, their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, are growing concerned about their increasingly wild spending habits. "Now that they're in L.A., the girls are hanging with a real spendy crowd," spilled an insider. "They eat at the most expensive restaurants most nights of the week, shop for designer clothes in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood and drop thousands on spas and salons." Malia was recently seen dining at upscale vegan eatery Crossroad Kitchen. Another day, she was spotted taking a shot at Peruvian restaurant Rosaline...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Cancer#Stephanecel#Mirror
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help

An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

151K+
Followers
110K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy