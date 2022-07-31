ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

UFC 277 video: Drew Dober floors Rafael Alves with body punch in final round

By Mike Bohn
 4 days ago


Drew Dober showed that his power carries late into fights when he stopped Rafael Alves at UFC 277.

Dober (25-11 MMA, 12-6 UFC) went to war with Alves (20-11 MMA, 1-2 UFC) on Saturday in their lightweight bout at American Airlines Center in Dallas, and he closed the show at the 1:33 mark of Round 3 when he hit Alves with a savage left hook to the body that immediately sent him to the canvas.

The finish moved Dober into a tie for the second most knockout wins in UFC lightweight history at seven. Only Dustin Poirier has more with eight.

Check out the replay of Dober’s nasty handiwork below (via Twitter):

After the fight, Dober told UFC commentator Joe Rogan that Alves is the exact type of opponent he wanted, and he will continue to try to put on thrilling fights at 155 pounds.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 277 results include:

  • Drew Dober def. Rafael Alves via knockout (body punch) – Round 3, 1:30
  • Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Don’Tale Mayes via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Drakkar Klose def. Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Joselyne Edwards def. Ji Yeon Kim via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
  • Orion Cosce def. Blood Diamond via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 277.

Drew Dober def. Rafael Alves at UFC 277: Best photos

UFC 277: Official scorecards from Dallas

Related
