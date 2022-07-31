ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Michael Morales def. Adam Fugitt at UFC 277: Best photos

By MMA Junkie Staff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDPkX_0gzBSaMb00

Check out the best photos from Michael MoralesTKO win over Adam Fugitt at UFC 277 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. (Photos by Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qS4t_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edJc9_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQqy0_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06KekZ_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnSpn_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zu7dr_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1no9_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d9K2V_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BY7H8_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6Ruq_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zs2vq_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJ62i_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B3HMG_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43HofR_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0VlB_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tBqPM_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8AIS_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zo40B_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fif44_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iKYw_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062PIE_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsJjE_0gzBSaMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1rnI_0gzBSaMb00

Comments / 0

 

