ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

UFC 277 video: Michael Morales beats down Adam Fugitt en route to stoppage

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20MQSL_0gzBSRMw00

Michael Morales improved his finishing percentage once again Saturday when he stopped promotional newcomer Adam Fugitt with punches at UFC 277.

The stoppage came at the 1:09 mark of the final round on the prelims at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Morales (14-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) has two finishes in as many UFC appearances. This one played out in a similar method to his previous one. Morales tagged Fugitt (8-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) with a combination that sat his opponent down.

Fugitt briefly recovered back to his feet and tried to clinch Morales in range. However, Morales moved in and out of the pocket and dropped Fugitt again. Referee Herb Dean saw enough and dove in to save Fugitt, who still grabbed for a leg despite his disorientation.

Morales now has 12 finishes in 14 professional fights. His other UFC win came by knockout against Trevin Giles in January.

Fugitt had a four-fight winning streak snapped. He was the biggest underdog on Saturday’s card. He took the UFC 277 bout on short notice after Ramiz Brahimaj withdrew due to injury.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 277 results include:

  • Michael Morales def. Adam Fugitt via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:09
  • Joselyne Edwards def. Ji Yeon Kim via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
  • Orion Cosce def. Blood Diamond via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Gallery

Michael Morales def. Adam Fugitt at UFC 277: Best photos

Gallery

UFC 277: Official scorecards from Dallas

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes

JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Serghei Spivac ready for big leap if he gets quick finish of Augusto Sakai

LAS VEGAS – With four wins in his past five fights, Serghei Spivac may be ready to take the jump to the next level. Spivac was up and down to start his UFC career, but then went on a three-fight winning streak. In September 2021, that streak was halted by the surging Tom Aspinall. But in March, Spivac bounced back and gave Greg Hardy his walking papers with a UFC 272 TKO win.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 40's Augusto Sakai made big changes after three-fight skid

LAS VEGAS – When he opened his UFC tenure with five straight wins, Augusto Sakai was on the verge of heavyweight stardom. Then he ran into a buzzsaw in Alistair Overeem in September 2020 and had his momentum halted with a fifth-round TKO loss. Midway through 2021, he was knocked out by Jairzinho Rozenstruik and experienced a skid for the first time. And later that year, Tai Tuivasa shut him down with a second-round KO.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Do we want to see Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3, or was Peña's win a fluke?

Amanda Nunes is a dual champion once again, and she left very little doubt, at least on the scorecard paper, at UFC 277. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) swept the scorecards in her rematch with Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) this past Saturday to win back the women’s bantamweight title Peña took from her at UFC 269 in December 2021. Make no mistake: Peña got some offense off against Nunes and was a near-constant threat by throwing up submission attempts when Nunes took her down. But the scorecards showed a 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43, the latter of which meant Nunes got two dominant 10-8 rounds from one judge.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Priscila Cachoeira sees recent surge as validity for spot in UFC

LAS VEGAS – After a three-fight skid to start her tenure in the UFC, Priscila Cachoeira was on thin ice for a spot on the roster. The Brazilian started her pro career 8-0, but was submitted by current women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in her 2018 promotional debut. After that, she lost decisions to current fan favorite Molly McCann and Luana Carolina for three straight losses.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Morales
Person
Herb Dean
Person
Ji Yeon Kim
Person
Trevin Giles
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Khan thinks prospect of WWE competing for talent with AEW will be ‘exciting’

With the notable exception of Cody Rhodes, the flow of pro wrestling talent between WWE and AEW since the latter came into existence a few years ago has been a one-way street. Wrestlers who were unhappy with their place in WWE left and showed up on AEW a few months later, helping bolster the roster as the company grew. But with Vince McMahon out and a new team in charge at WWE, including Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs and Paul “Triple H” Levesque heading up creative duties, WWE could already look like a much more attractive place to work...
WWE
Reuters

Mexico's 'Granny Jordan' becomes viral TikTok basketball star

SAN ESTEBAN ATATLAHUCA, Mexico, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico has a new basketball star: 71-year-old Andrea Garcia Lopez. Nicknamed "Granny Jordan" by TikTok users, a video showing Lopez lighting up the court in her small remote town of San Esteban Atatlahuca in the southern state of Oaxaca has been viewed over 1 million times since it was uploaded by her grandson.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy