Near-total abortion ban in Indiana passes GOP-controlled Senate and heads to House

shawleena
4d ago
indy women better wake up these republicans want to controll your body. next will birth controll. i say lets make all baby boys get a vasectomy.when they decide to be a dad they can reverse it so much easier for the man to do then women can sit back & enjoy i say lets snip those babies
Comments / 9