Storm Tracker Forecast: Mountain Thunderstorms With A Slight Cooldown Ahead

Storm Tracker Forecast: Heating up with Sierra thunderstorms possible today
Dress in light layers, grab your sunglasses, and make sure to pack some extra water before you head out the door Thursday. Temperatures are heating up today, and the peak of our heat this week is expected to arrive this afternoon. High pressure to our east is continuing to build into northern California today, and that will drive our hotter temperatures. We also have low pressure off the coast to our southwest that will draw more monsoonal moisture north into our region, and that will bring another chance for mountain thunderstorm activity this afternoon and evening. The best chance for thunderstorms will be in the Sierra and southern Cascades, but there will be a slight chance for some activity in the Northern Mountains late in the day. Skies are mostly clear to clear for the start of your Thursday, and we'll end up sunny to mostly sunny across the majority of our region through the entire day. Some more cloud cover will be likely from the afternoon through evening in the northern Sierra, but there is still expected to be more sunshine than clouds overhead. Temperatures have stayed fairly warm overnight following the hot afternoon on Wednesday. Valley and foothill areas are ranging from the 70's to lower 80's this morning, while our mountain zones have dipped into the 50's to 60's overnight. Winds are mostly modest and out of the east early today, but we'll have south winds picking up this afternoon. Sustained winds out of the south to 10mph are expected, and we'll have gusts up to 20mph this afternoon. Gusts will then pick up to around 30mph later this evening. Humidity is expected to fall to below 25 percent for our lower elevations today. The low humidity, gusty winds, hotter temperatures, and potential for mountain thunderstorms will leave us with fire danger in the moderate to high range Thursday. High temperatures are projected to end up hotter than the last several days today. Valley areas are projected to range from 101 to 109 degrees, while foothill and mountain areas will range from the mid 80's to upper 90's Thursday afternoon.
Storm Tracker Forecast - The Latest Warming Trend Continues, But Other Changes Are Coming
Northern California had hotter weather Wednesday than Tuesday, despite high clouds and isolated mountain showers and thunderstorms. We can expect further heating Thursday, with other changes by this weekend. Today's weather was not as active as yesterday's, but isolated shower and thunderstorm activity has still be popping over the mountains and foothills. The showers and storms will go to bed as soon as the sun goes down, and we'll have a quiet and quite mild night with lows from the 50s in the mountains to the 70s in the valley and foothills. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hotter with isolated mountain showers and thunderstorms. Highs will range from near 90 to the mid and upper 100s by late tomorrow afternoon.
Flash Flood Watch in effect for Greater Lake Tahoe area
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents in the Lake Tahoe area are asked to watch for flash floods as heavy rains are expected to start in the area at around noon on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The areas of Caldor, Numbers, Tamarack, Mountain View, Slink and Boot burn scars should be on […]
Preparing for more flooding in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain has created a dangerous situation in our area. Alpine County is dealing with flooding in some towns and homes. Highway 89 is closed north of Markleeville due to severe flash flooding in the area. It’s closed from Turtle Rock Park to Markleeville, with more heavy rain expected on Thursday.
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
Storm damage reported, three semis reportedly tipped over in Darboy area
Three semi trucks have reportedly tipped over in the Darboy area, according to a trained weather spotter.
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
Firefighters Partially Surround Deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California
Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California's deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend. The McKinney Fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Wednesday night and bulldozers and hand crews were making progress carving firebreaks around much of the rest of the blaze, fire officials said at a community meeting.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for part of the area
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our area for storms rolling in this evening and overnight tonight through 11PM tonight. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southeast Illinois Southern Indiana Northern Kentucky * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 340 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms should develop along a west/east-oriented confluence zone and grow upscale into a cluster with embedded supercells.
Southern California Could See Heavy Rain and Flooding This Weekend
Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of LA and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, where a flood watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. Some heavy downpours are possible, according to the National Weather...
Statewide water use drops by more than 7%, several Northern California communities lead the way
CHICO, Calif. - Many communities in California are still working toward meeting Governor Gavin Newsom's 15% water conservation goal. Statewide water use in June was 7.6% lower than in June 2020, more than double the 3% savings in May. The Sacramento River Region -- which covers the Northern California area -- saved 10%.
Critically low water levels at Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir
LAKE SHASTA, Calif. - KTVU is continuing its week-long series of stories about the drought with a look at the dire situation at California’s largest reservoir. Lake Shasta provides water not only to agriculture in the Central Valley, but also to several regional Bay Area water systems. Lake Shasta is located 10 miles from Redding, in Shasta County, and about 200 miles north of the Bay Area.
Forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the first call came in at 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the area of 2671 Oro Quincy Highway and burned about two acres.
Humboldt OES posts orbital debris warning Saturday, clears within hours
EUREKA, Calif. — At 12:29 a.m. Saturday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services posted to Facebook, warning that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket was expected to reenter the Earth's atmosphere at any of several possible locations, including Northern California. "I received an email from our [California Office...
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
Power restored to PG&E customers in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9 A.M. UPDATE - Over 600 customers now have power near West Valley High School, according to the PG&E power outage map. The area affected was west of Interstate-5 and was affecting 646 customers. The outage began at 7:09 p.m. on Wednesday.
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after...
Power outage affecting nearly 120 PG&E customers in Shasta, Tehama counties
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:11 P.M. UPDATE - Nearly 120 PG&E customers remain without power in Shasta and Tehama counties on Thursday afternoon. The power outage was reported just before 9:50 a.m. As of noon, it was affecting 119 customers. The outage cut power to 544 customers when it was first...
