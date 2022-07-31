Storm Tracker Forecast: Mountain Thunderstorms With A Slight Cooldown Ahead

Dress in light layers, grab your sunglasses, and make sure to pack some extra water before you head out the door Thursday. Temperatures are heating up today, and the peak of our heat this week is expected to arrive this afternoon. High pressure to our east is continuing to build into northern California today, and that will drive our hotter temperatures. We also have low pressure off the coast to our southwest that will draw more monsoonal moisture north into our region, and that will bring another chance for mountain thunderstorm activity this afternoon and evening. The best chance for thunderstorms will be in the Sierra and southern Cascades, but there will be a slight chance for some activity in the Northern Mountains late in the day. Skies are mostly clear to clear for the start of your Thursday, and we'll end up sunny to mostly sunny across the majority of our region through the entire day. Some more cloud cover will be likely from the afternoon through evening in the northern Sierra, but there is still expected to be more sunshine than clouds overhead. Temperatures have stayed fairly warm overnight following the hot afternoon on Wednesday. Valley and foothill areas are ranging from the 70's to lower 80's this morning, while our mountain zones have dipped into the 50's to 60's overnight. Winds are mostly modest and out of the east early today, but we'll have south winds picking up this afternoon. Sustained winds out of the south to 10mph are expected, and we'll have gusts up to 20mph this afternoon. Gusts will then pick up to around 30mph later this evening. Humidity is expected to fall to below 25 percent for our lower elevations today. The low humidity, gusty winds, hotter temperatures, and potential for mountain thunderstorms will leave us with fire danger in the moderate to high range Thursday. High temperatures are projected to end up hotter than the last several days today. Valley areas are projected to range from 101 to 109 degrees, while foothill and mountain areas will range from the mid 80's to upper 90's Thursday afternoon.

