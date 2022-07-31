112 wells reported dry in Butte County as drought persists

ktvl.com
KTVL
Northstate agencies come together to provide mutual aid for McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has been burning in the Klamath National Forest since July 29, devastating more than 50,000 acres of land and reportedly claiming 4 lives. The severity of the blaze has resulted in an outpouring of support from all across the Northstate, with many...
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
krcrtv.com
Oroville Woman says she was scammed by jailed lawyer Femino
Chico, Calif.--- — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
Two Northern California campers go missing in national forest — one found dead
A Northern California man remains missing days after his camping companion, a 14-year-old whose father was the man’s close friend, was found dead by an embankment in Plumas National Forest. Christopher Stephenson, a 57-year-old man, remains missing after he was first reported missing during a camping trip near the...
