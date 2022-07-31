City of Columbus and CelebrateOne host community baby shower for new moms and moms-to-be

myfox28columbus.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Jacksonville transfer Davis shining in NPSLThe LanternJacksonville, FL
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County offenders taking life changing steps one day at a time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Taking life-changing steps, one day at a time. It's certainly not easy, but for residents of the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility this is their chance to really do something positive for themselves and their families. ABC 6 has been given exclusive access inside...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Police hope National Night Out encourages residents to partner with them
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant spent time with families at National Night Out Tuesday, other families were grieving the loss of their loved ones who were killed in Monday night's shooting at the Old Landmark Tavern. National Night Out takes place annually across the...
myfox28columbus.com
67 Ohio counties in orange on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the third week in a row, Franklin County is in orange on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a high spread of the virus in the county. The CDC said Franklin County's case rate per...
myfox28columbus.com
Why are kids willing to risk their future in a stolen car?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A lot of questions remain about why local kids have been willing to risk it all for a short thrill. ABC 6 is digging deeper into an issue plaguing the streets of Columbus. Over the past year, ABC 6 has profiled a rash of car...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Changes in policy and language when it comes to schools and masks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Katie Gast’s school kids know what’s in and what’s out when it comes to back-to-school trends. Out: Trapper Keepers. In: sneakers and sportswear. At the same time, school administrators are looking at what’s in and what’s out when it comes to COVID...
myfox28columbus.com
Meta teaching Columbus small businesses new tricks to grow online
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A social media giant is offering free help to struggling small businesses across the country. More than 200 million businesses use Facebook, now known as Meta, to advertise. Now Facebook wants to help them learn the "tricks of the trade" right here in Columbus. "These...
myfox28columbus.com
Back-to-school essentials perfect for all ages
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Although it may feel like summer just kicked off, before we know it, the first day of school with be here! Lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro joins Good Day Columbus to discuss a variety of back-to-school essentials from educational toys and anxiety busters perfect for all ages.
myfox28columbus.com
Kitchen of Life bringing entrepreneurship, good nutrition to Columbus teens
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Kitchen of Life is establishing a new program for Columbus-area teenagers this school year. The non-profit is bringing entrepreneurship and good nutrition to Columbus. 80 students from Whitehall took part in the ribbon cutting Tuesday. This unique culinary arts program for teenagers combines the life-enhancing...
RELATED PEOPLE
myfox28columbus.com
Apartment fire in northwest Columbus leaves 15 people displaced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating a second-alarm apartment fire on Habitat Drive in northwest Columbus. Officials say that the fire has been extinguished and all of the residents made it out of the building safely. One firefighter was transported to Doctors West for...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus to celebrate National Night Out
Columbus (WSYX) — Columbus is set to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. Law enforcement agencies take part in this campaign every year, which promotes police-community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer. This annual community-building event provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive...
myfox28columbus.com
More dogs keep neighborhoods safe, according to OSU study
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new study from Ohio State University suggests that the more dogs in your neighborhood, the safer your area will be!. The study shows neighborhoods with more dogs see lower rates of homicide, robbery, and aggravated assaults compared to neighborhoods with fewer dogs. "He's very...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus author bring the magic to Hilliard Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus author has a few magic tricks up her sleeves. Children’s entertainer Erica Carlson shares a few of her magic tricks and discusses her book "Sedgie The Hedgie" with Good Day Columbus' Katie McKee and Cameron Fontana. She’ll be illustrating her magic and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show raises $238K for Ronald McDonald House Charities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a couple of months of fundraising, culminating in a steer auction, OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show raised $238,000 for Ronald McDonald House in Columbus. The Ronald McDonald House lets families stay together, while children are undergoing treatment across the street at Nationwide Children’s Hospital....
myfox28columbus.com
Infant among 2 people injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said an infant is among two people who were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening near Canal Winchester. Police were called to the area of 3757 Center Ridge Way at the Moors apartment complex around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Police believe 5 recent shootings are connected; seeking witnesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said on Thursday detectives believe a shooting Wednesday night that injured an infant and a 26-year-old man is connected to the fatal shooting of a teen Friday night and three other recent shootings. Wednesday night, an infant and an adult...
myfox28columbus.com
Missing girls last seen in southwest Columbus found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: The Columbus Division of Police said two girls missing from southwest Columbus on Monday have been found. According to police, Cecilia Montgomery, 9, and Miracle Montgomery, 11, returned to their home around 11 p.m. The missing girls were first reported missing Monday after they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus man sentenced for attempting to steal couple's home, rental property
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 44 months in prison for carrying out a fraud scheme to steal a couple's home and rental properties valued at about $1 million. Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, also known as Raymond Walker III, 49, was...
myfox28columbus.com
Ryan, Nina Day announce Mental Health Resilience Fund at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's not only on the gridiron that Ryan and Nina Day are hoping to make a difference. The couple is continuing to keep mental health awareness at the forefront. "Nina and I know from our own experiences what a great difference mental health care can...
myfox28columbus.com
Gahanna Police searching for 77-year-old woman last seen in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Gahanna Division of Police has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 77-year-old woman who was last seen by police in Fayetteville, W.Va. Darlene Stlouis, 77, was last seen by police in Fayetteville after being reported missing late Tuesday. As of 2 p.m....
myfox28columbus.com
Dean's Charity Steer show happening today at the Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happening today, the Dean's Charity Steer Shows is set to raise some sterrious money for Central Ohio's Ronald McDonald House. Rick Ricart and Karissa Treadway joined Good Day Columbus live from the Ohio State Fairgrounds to talk about how they're teaming up with ABC 6/FOX 28's Cameron Fontana today to support agriculture and children.
Comments / 0