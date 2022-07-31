East Hawai‘i Cultural Center Reopens After 2.5 Years With ‘Cabaret’

bigislandnow.com
bigislandmusic.net
Stars Come Out For Bruddah Waltah Tribute
Father of Hawaiian Reggae honored with three-hour concert. It’s been nearly a year since Bruddah Walter Aipolani’s doctor diagnosed him with advanced liver cancer. “He gave me less than one year to live,” the award-winning musician sadly announced at last Friday’s benefit event at the Hilo Palace Theater.
Hawaii Magazine
Have Aloha Will Travel EP89: What’s Up in Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island
The colorful town is known in the Islands as the birthplace of the iconic loco moco and famous around the world for being home to the Merrie Monarch Festival. It’s also a bucket-list destination for those planning to see the epic Kīlauea eruption. On episode 89 of the...
bigislandnow.com
Summer Fest Continues at Halekiʻi Market in Kealakekua
Summer Fest continues in August in true ʻohana style at Halekiʻi Market in Kealakekua. The monthly market and craft fair will not just feature gifts, crafts, food and keiki entrepreneurs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, it will also include:. A live concert series with Micah Deaguiar.
bigislandvideonews.com
Kealoha Beach Park To Close For Paving
HILO, Hawaiʻi - James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha will be closed from Monday, August 8, to Friday, August 12, for repaving of the park’s roadway and parking areas. (BIVN) – Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha will be closed next week. The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks...
bigislandnow.com
Back-To-School News on Agenda For Online Waimea Community Association Town Meeting
The 2022-23 school year is underway and the Waimea Community Association will spotlight back-to-school news during an upcoming meeting. All seven of Waimea’s public, private and public charter schools have been invited to attend the association’s online town meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Representatives of Waimea Elementary, Waimea Middle, Kanu o Ka ‘Aina, Waimea Country, Parker, Hawai’i Preparatory Academy and ʻAlo Kēhau o ka ʻAina Mauna, a satellite emersion school of Ke Kula o Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu Iki, will provide an overview of the school year ahead, including COVID-19 safety protocols and academic and extracurricular programming.
bigislandnow.com
Bay Clinic, West Hawai‘i Community Health Center Merger Complete
A new community health center, the combination of two other health care providers, is serving 40,000 patients on the Big Island. The merger between Bay Clinic Inc. and West Hawai‘i Community Health Center is complete. As of July 1, the Hawai‘i Island Community Health Center began providing medical, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health services and enabling services at locations in Hilo, Keaʻau, Pāhoa, Kaʻū, Kealakekua, Kealakehe, Waikōloa and Kailua-Kona.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Weather Forecast for August 03, 2022
Today: Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 84 near the shore to 68 to 73 at 4000 feet. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the...
bigislandnow.com
HIHS Receives $1.5M Grant for New Animal Hospital
The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society was awarded a $1.5 million grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to support final renovations of the Anne Barasch Ryan Animal Hospital in Holualoa. The grant will also name The Bob & Renee Parsons Welcome Center as part of the organization’s extensive...
bigislandnow.com
Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste Collections Events Scheduled in August
Residents of the Big Island will have two chances in August to dispose of hazardous household waste. The county Department of Environmental Management announces that household hazardous waste collection events are scheduled for:. 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in Waiākea High School parking lot B in Hilo. Enter via Po‘okela...
Police at the scene of collision in Honomu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department advised drivers to avoid Mamalahoa Highway in Honomu after a vehicle collision. Police said the accident that happened between the 11.5 mile marker and Honomu Road closed the highway for hours. By 10 p.m., police announced that roads were reopened. Initially, police said there was no detour but […]
bigislandnow.com
Record 74 Student-Athletes Earn Division 2 Athletics Directors Association Academic Honors
More than 70 Vulcan student-athletes have been honored for their academic prowess by the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association. The association recently announced the 2021-22 recipients of its Academic Achievement awards, and a record 74 University of Hawai‘i at Hilo student-athletes earned recognition. In its 15th year, the program...
bigislandvideonews.com
Mountain View Water Outage Update
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaiʻi - Mountain View Elementary will re-open on Thursday, following a water service disruption that led to the closure of the school on Wednesday. (BIVN) – After a reported water service disruption led to the closure of Mountain View Elementary on Wednesday, officials say the system has been restored to normal operating levels and the school will re-open on Thursday.
KITV.com
Partially-buried body discovered on Big Island
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating after a partially-buried body was uncovered on a remote side road off Highway 11, in the Kau District on the southern part of Hawaii Island. The discovery was made on Thursday, July 28, just to the south of the Hawaii...
bigislandnow.com
Motorists Advised of Traffic Congestion Near Mountain View Elementary School
Update: Hawai‘i Police Department advises that the traffic congestion on Highway 11, in the area of Mountain View Elementary School, has been alleviated. Hawai‘i Police Department advises that Highway 11, in the area of Mountain View Elementary School is experiencing heavy traffic congestion due to the early release of students.
bigislandnow.com
Malfunction Leads to Mountain View Water Outage
A system malfunction that caused a county water tank to run dry overnight Tuesday, Aug. 2, was the culprit behind a water outage in Mountain View. A Department of Water Supply tank in Mountain View went empty, causing a disruption in water service to the area. The department made adjustments to the system to restore normal operating levels and meet affected customers’ daily water needs.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Woman accused of trying to rob Big Island store with pellet gun
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman who allegedly robbed a Big Island store with a pellet gun has been charged with terroristic threatening and robbery. Isabella Gonzales, 24, allegedly tried to rob the Malama Market in Pahoa on Monday. Gonzales faces up to 20 years in prison. She was set to...
bigislandnow.com
Missing Puna Teen Located in Good Health
Update: Police reported Tuesday, Aug. 2, that 13-year-old Zaydie-Rain Andrade-Takahashi, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located Tuesday in Pāhoa in good health. Original story: Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile female who was reported as a runaway, 13-year-old Zaydie-Rain...
bigislandnow.com
Police Renew Warning About Jewelry Scam
Big Island police are renewing their warning about a recent scam involving counterfeit jewelry. According to the Hawai‘i Police Department, police have seen an increase in reports of these types of scams during the past two months and have initiated multiple theft investigations. A Waimea jeweler also is reporting that several customers have been targeted by people selling fake jewelry.
bigislandvideonews.com
Wastewater Discharge Reported On Waiānuenue Avenue In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - An estimated 6,300 gallons of wastewater was discharged from a manhole in the vicinity of Hilo High and Hilo Intermediate schools on Monday. (BIVN) – About 6,300 gallons of sewage was discharged on Waiānuenue Avenue in Hilo on Monday. The Hawaiʻi County Department of...
