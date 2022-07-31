Chico Bicycle Music Festival returns fully in person

www.actionnewsnow.com
actionnewsnow.com
Sierra Central awards local students with scholarships
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple students from local colleges received scholarships from the Sierra Central Credit Union. Sierra Central said it donated $20,000 in scholarships to support local students. Of the 20 students who were awarded, seven students attend either Chico State, Butte College or Shasta College. There were three...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico native drowns at American River, known by family & friends as putting others before himself
Action News Now is learning that a man who drowned in the American River over the weekend was a Chico native. Chico native drowns at American River, known by family, friends as putting others before himself. Action News Now is learning that a man who drowned in the American River...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the first call came in at 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the area of 2671 Oro Quincy Highway and burned about two acres.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Community Fridge door glued shut
CHICO, Calif. - Several people went hungry today after finding the lock on Chico’s Community Fridge glued shut. “The key won’t fit because of too much glue,” said Rebecca Lampke who has been running the fridge for over a year now. Lampke said she came out unlock...
actionnewsnow.com
Statewide water use drops by more than 7%, several Northern California communities lead the way
CHICO, Calif. - Many communities in California are still working toward meeting Governor Gavin Newsom's 15% water conservation goal. Statewide water use in June was 7.6% lower than in June 2020, more than double the 3% savings in May. The Sacramento River Region -- which covers the Northern California area -- saved 10%.
actionnewsnow.com
Summertime makes way for 2 big construction projects at Chico Unified School District
CHICO, Calif. - It's been a busy summer, with new construction at schools in the Chico Unified School District. One of those construction projects includes a new engineering and welding building at Pleasant Valley High School off Marigold Avenue in Chico. It's a 3,900 square foot expansion. Construction workers have...
actionnewsnow.com
Fires near Chico homeless camps have city officials and firefighters on high alert
CHICO, Calif. - One fire broke out along a bike path this week and burned dangerously close to homes in the Lassen and East Avenue area. Fires near Chico homeless camps have heightened concerns for city officials and firefighters on. The city hasn't chosen the next site it'll go through...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital
OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to PG&E customers in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9 A.M. UPDATE - Over 600 customers now have power near West Valley High School, according to the PG&E power outage map. The area affected was west of Interstate-5 and was affecting 646 customers. The outage began at 7:09 p.m. on Wednesday.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE: Peter Fire caused by improperly discarded smoking materials
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE officers said the Peter Fire was started by improperly discarded smoking materials. The Peter Fire burned 304 acres and destroyed 16 buildings after it broke out on July 14 west of Anderson. It started in the area of Peter Pan Gulch Road and forced...
actionnewsnow.com
Enloe Wound Ostomy and Hyperbaric Center glass shattered, owner doesn’t press charges
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police Department arrested a man for public intoxication and they say he is suspected of shattering glass at the Enloe Wound Ostomy and Hyperbaric Center. Police said around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, callers reported someone inside the office on Mangrove Avenue breaking things. Police arrested 25-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico considers expanding the city with unincorporated islands
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether or not to move the annexation process forward of four unincorporated islands in city limits. The four areas are off of W. East Ave., El Monte Ave., Chico Canyon Rd. and W. Sacramento Ave. The city refers to these areas as islands because they are unincorporated parts of Butte County surrounded by Chico.
krcrtv.com
Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
actionnewsnow.com
Power outage affecting nearly 120 PG&E customers in Shasta, Tehama counties
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:11 P.M. UPDATE - Nearly 120 PG&E customers remain without power in Shasta and Tehama counties on Thursday afternoon. The power outage was reported just before 9:50 a.m. As of noon, it was affecting 119 customers. The outage cut power to 544 customers when it was first...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E: Bird causes power outage in Chico Tuesday afternoon
CHICO, Calif. 2:30 P.M. UPDATE - Crews with PG&E restored power to all but 16 customers Tuesday afternoon. The outage was impacting 2,372 customers that live along Manzanita Avenue, Vallombrosa Avenue, Chico Canyon Road, Canyon Oaks Terrace, and the surrounding area. PG&E's outage site stated that the outage began at...
actionnewsnow.com
Assistant manager punched by man who stole from tip jar, she says
CHICO, Calif. - The owners of a Chico shoe store are sharing surveillance video with hopes of catching a thief. They say a man stole $40 in tips and punched an employee in the face. The incident happened at the Heel and Sole Shoe store in the Safeway shopping center...
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE stops early morning vegetation fire near Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - CAL FIRE has stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Tehama County. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. near Lincoln Street and Tehama Vina Road, just southeast of Los Molinos. CAL FIRE said they stopped forward progress....
actionnewsnow.com
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
actionnewsnow.com
Missing Anderson man has been found
ANDERSON, Calif. 10:41 A.M. UPDATE - Officers said they have found a man who they said was last seen on Wednesday. Police said Andrew Lyman, 20, was missing and is developmentally delayed. Officers said he never returned to his care home on Wednesday.
