ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Rutgers University is interested in recruiting Bronny James

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebKNo_0gzBLyyu00

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is going to enter his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon School, a private school in the San Fernando Valley, several weeks from now.

That means it’s time for him to think about what colleges he may want to attend.

One school reportedly interested in him is Ohio State University, which would place him not too far away from where his father honed his skills, not to mention where the elder James started his NBA career.

But there is a dark horse school that also wants the services of the younger James.

Via Lakers Daily:

“Billy Witz and Adam Zagoria of the New York Times looked at why Rutgers’ effort isn’t quite as odd as it seems.

“‘One school making an unexpected push to recruit James is Rutgers, a basketball striver,’ Witz and Zagoria wrote. ‘As far-fetched as it might seem, Rutgers is hoping coach Steve Pikiell’s strong record of development — turning lightly regarded recruits such as Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr. and Myles Johnson into decorated Big Ten players — carries some appeal to James.'”

Rutgers is located in New Jersey, which means that the younger James will have to get used to wearing a parka and dealing with snow and frost for a good chunk of the school year.

It isn’t a big-time basketball program, but if he doesn’t get offers from Duke University, the University of North Carolina or the University of California, Los Angeles, he could end up packing for Jersey in about a year.

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

Ex-Nets player tells unbelievable Kevin Durant story

An NBA playoff series is never truly over until one team wins four games, but former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James revealed this week that Kevin Durant was admitting defeat to the Boston Celtics before the series was even over. Appearing this week on an episode of the Players Choice...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Kevin Durant As A Leader For Wanting To Leave The Nets For Easier Way To Win The Championship: "When You Put A House Together, You Should Live In It."

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most vocal critics of the modern NBA that works as a pundit. He has often publicly called out players that he has had beef with on Inside The NBA. Many times, it leads to the players forming a bond with Shaq by responding to his criticisms on the court as Joel Embiid did, but sometimes it can go the other way, like how it did with JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball officially offers 2024 five-star point guard

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are going back to Archbishop Stepinac in hopes of landing another big-time guard for a future recruiting class. Just a few years after the Tar Heels landed guard R.J. Davis out of the program, they have their eyes set on Boogie Fland. The Tar Heels officially offered the five-star guard on Tuesday, as he becomes the latest prospect to earn an offer from the program. Fland is now up to 19 offers so far in his recruitment as things are heating up for the New York prospect. As UNC has shown interest in him recently,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Bronny James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 four-star center locks in official visit to North Carolina

August 1 marked the new recruiting calendar which meant rising juniors could start taking official visits. For one four-star center, he wasted no time in scheduling his official visit to UNC basketball and Chapel Hill. 2024 four-star prospect James Brown will take his official visit to North Carolina on October 15th, according to Rivals’ David Sisk. Brown holds offers from Duke, Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Notre Dame and others. The 6-foot-9 center is ranked No. 31 in the Rivals class of 2024 rankings. He is also ranked as the No. 4 center and the No. 1 player in Illinois. He plays for St....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#Duke University#Recruiting#Nba#Sierra Canyon School#Ohio State University#The New York Times
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 10 best Big Ten football players the Iowa Hawkeyes will see in 2022

The Big Ten is one of the premier football conferences in the FBS. Big Ten teams are typically scattered throughout the top 25 rankings, and a lot of players are drafted out of the conference. There’s a big team-first style of mentality that is attached to the conference, team’s playing football the “right way,” but that absolutely does not mean there aren’t superstars to be found. Even with rosters held to a high standard, there are still those few players that stand out and today we are going to rank them. Here are the 10 best individual players Iowa Hawkeyes fans will...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State commit London Montgomery: I’m the baddest running back in the state

Penn State seems to have developed a knack for keeping some of the top running back recruits in the state close to home. Following in the footsteps of Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders, and now Nick Singleton, one of the future running backs coming through the pipeline is already feeling motivated to let the world know he’s next. London Montgomery committed to Penn State in mid-July. He did so as the state’s top-rated running back who is well aware of the history and tradition Penn Stae has with in-state running backs that came before him. The Scranton native knows he has a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In a high-pressure environment, Dan Lanning emerges as a natural-born leader

Often times in college football, the sporting world at large will look at a new head coach and recite the idiom that there isn’t too much pressure in the first season because they simply need to show that they can be competent at first, and lay the groundwork for a successful tenure. That’s not the case for Dan Lanning. He comes to Eugene as the youngest head coach in Oregon Ducks history, having never been a head coach before. Sure, he was the defensive coordinator for the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs, but even then, his focus was able to be put squarely...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy