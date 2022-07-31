ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

'I am not a homewrecker': Lenny Hochstein's girlfriend Katharina Mazepa has filed a restraining order against his estranged wife Lisa after alleged online harassment

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Lenny Hochstein's girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa, has filed a restraining order against his estranged wife, Lisa.

The news about the 55-year-old reality television personality's partner, 26, was revealed by Us Weekly after it was alleged that she was being harassed online by the Real Housewives of Miami star, 39.

According to the media outlet, court documents alleged throughout that Lisa created several 'finsta' accounts on Instagram and alleged that the media figure was unfaithful to his spouse during their marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJnGp_0gzBLZ6r00
Legal action: Lenny Hochstein's girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa, has filed a restraining order against his estranged wife, Lisa

A representative for Mazepa expressed that the restraining order was filed after Lenny's estranged spouse created the claims 'solely for the purpose to harm Katharina's physical safety, emotional well-being, reputation and business.'

The media figure also gave a statement to the media outlet to express her feelings regarding the injunction.

'I have chosen not to respond back with threatening or distasteful messages to Lisa but rather deal with this in a professional and proper manner which is through the judicial system,' she stated.

Mazepa then expressed that she wanted to reveal what she saw as the reality of the situation that had been created by Lisa's actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMpL5_0gzBLZ6r00
Allegations: According to the media outlet, court documents alleged throughout that Lisa created several 'finsta' accounts on Instagram and alleged that the media figure was unfaithful to his spouse during their marriage; she is seen with Lenny in 2019

'I am hopeful through this filing to allow the public to know the real truth, which is that I was not involved with Lenny until after Lisa and him had separated...it is only after Lenny's separation that we began dating and having a relationship,' she said.

She added: 'I am not a homewrecker, I am not someone destroying a family, and I am not someone acting in an inappropriate manner as is being stated publicly by Lisa.'

Mazepa then noted that 'this filing will prove that and the injunctive relief for her that has already been granted by a judge will hopefully stop the online bullying, stalking, harassing and threatening behavior from Lisa.'

The media figure then wrote that she was dismayed by the actions of her partner's estranged spouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tvrlu_0gzBLZ6r00
Determined: Mazepa then noted that 'this filing will prove that and the injunctive relief for her that has already been granted by a judge will hopefully stop the online bullying, stalking, harassing and threatening behavior from Lisa'; she is seen earlier this month

'It is unfortunate that Lisa has taken the low road to make such false allegations which presumably are being made to gain an advantage over Lenny in the divorce proceedings which is inappropriate,' she noted.

Mazepa concluded by writing: 'I look forward to just focusing on protecting my physical and emotional well-being, my reputation, my business relationships and living a peaceful life with my boyfriend.'

It was previously confirmed that Lenny and Lisa had decided to go their separate ways this past May.

The pair had been married for a total of 13 years before they chose to end their marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9OlM_0gzBLZ6r00
Separated: It was previously confirmed that Lenny and Lisa had decided to go their separate ways this past May; they are seen in 2017

According to Page Six, the former pair's split was prompted when Lenny and Katharina were interrupted by Lisa while partying at a club in Miami this past May.

A source spoke to the media outlet and described the tense interaction as a 'showdown.'

At the time, Lenny sent a message to the media outlet to deny that he and his wife were looking to end their marriage.

The reality television personalities had previously gone through various problems in their relationship prior to their official separation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdj2D_0gzBLZ6r00
Caught in the act: According to Page Six, the former pair's split was prompted when Lenny and Katharine were interrupted by Lisa partying at a club in Miami this past May; they are seen in 2018

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Reacts To Ex-Husband Joe Giudice Hitting On Her Future Sister-In-Law

Teresa Giudice will soon have more sister-in-law to deal with. But this time she’s happy about it. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is getting married to fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August. And will end up gaining a sister in Dr. Veronica Ruelas. The two seem to get along extremely well. Veronica is even rumored to be a bridesmaid in the wedding. But after posting a picture on Instagram posing with Veronica and Louie’s other sister, Jennifer Ruelas, ex-husband Joe Giudice took notice.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Trick Daddy "Allows" His Estranged Wife To Date, Calls Her Men "Boyfriends-In-Law"

He has made some wild statements in his day, but Trick Daddy's take on his marriage has stunned many of his fans. It's becoming more common for people in unconventional relationships to come forward with their stories or to live their truths out loud through plural marriages or polyamorous romances. While this isn't the traditional norm, reality shows like Sister Wife or Seeking Sister Wife have introduced poly lifestyles to the masses. It seems that Trick Daddy and his wife have followed suit...sort of.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

Jim Edmonds Slams Ex-Wife Meghan King For Sharing Their Son’s Potty Training Struggles On Social Media

If there is one thing I know about Jimmy Dad Jeans Edmonds, it’s that he will take any chance he can get to disparage ex-wife Meghan King. The former couple, who finalized their divorce in 2021, still haven’t found a way to coparent their three kids peacefully. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum recently admitted that the relationship between the two is worse than when they first split.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Ne-Yo's wife files for divorce after their four-year marriage was 'irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation'

Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Renay, has filed for divorce after six years of marriage just days after accusing him of infidelity with multiple different women. In court documents, obtained by TMZ, the 36-year-old California native, who first met her estranged spouse during a casting call for the music video for his song Non-Fiction, claimed he 'recently fathered a child with another woman.'
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Harassment#Homewrecker#Stalking#Us Weekly#The Real Housewives
RadarOnline

Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair

Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Alec Baldwin details ‘why’ he and pregnant wife Hilaria have ‘so many children’

Alec Baldwin has revealed “why” he and his currently pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin “have so many children”, as he is a soon-to-be father of eight.The 64-year-old actor addressed how people have long commented about his large family in an Instagram post this week with a video of his two youngest children, Eduardo and María Lucía, both age one.In the clip, the children could be seen drinking from bottles of milk and dressed up in onesie-pyjamas, which had floppy ears and a tail on it, as they stood next to their mother.“People comment about how many children we have and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening

Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

519K+
Followers
54K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy