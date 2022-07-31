ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

gilaherald.com

How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?

Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
ARIZONA STATE
tucsonaz.gov

Vote for Lincoln Dog Park

The City of Tucson Lincoln Dog Park is one of 30 finalists that have made it to the final round for the Bark for your Park grant. There will be nine winners who will recieve $25,000. If we win, we will use this funding to put in some amendities that you requested, like water misters, doggie fountains, and trees. How do you help Tucson win? VOTE now through August 31 at https://barkforyourpark.petsafe.com/. You can case your vote a day, every day through August 31st.
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tucson

Thursday (August 4th) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, so you have the perfect excuse to celebrate with a big, gooey, warm, chocolatey cookie. So where is the best place to go in Tucson to get cookies?. Yelp has a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in town, based...
TUCSON, AZ
arizona.edu

Next Generation of Physicians Celebrated at White Coat Ceremony

Members of the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson Class of 2026 took part in a White Coat Ceremony recognizing their entry into medicine with their first physician’s white coat, the garment of their future profession. “In tonight’s ceremony, you will don the doctor’s white coat...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Flooding around Tucson area leads to road closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heavy rain covered areas of Pima County, and this made driving dangerous. The damage from flooding left several roads closed in the southern part of the county, where a flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service. Despite the closures, drivers still passed through...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Mayor Raised Major Funding for Tucson Million Trees Program

Mayor Regina Romero recently announced a pair of major donations to the Tucson Million Trees Program. The Mayor announced a $100,000 boost to the program when a $50,000 multi-year pledge by the Southwest Gas Foundation was matched dollar-for-dollar by another philanthropic gift. Additionally, Mayor Romero and Mister Car Wash CEO...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman dies after crash on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 84-year-old woman died recently after she was involved in a wreck on Tucson’s west side on July 22. Tucson police said they were called around 7:15 a.m. to the intersection of North Flowing Wells Road and West Prince Road in response to a collision with injuries. When officers arrived, they said, they found a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a white 2021 Toyota Corolla.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes in the hospital

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes posted a short video to her Instagram and Facebook stories about 6 p.m. MST on Aug. 3. The Wildcats’ leader reported that she is currently in the hospital. “Yes, I am in the hospital,” Barnes said with a bit of a chuckle. “High fever....
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: 2 crashes stop I-10 traffic near Marsh Station Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic on I-10 had to be detoured west of Mescal because of two crashes on Thursday, Aug. 4. A crash involving an RV and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes at Milepost 292 near Marsh Station Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Westbound traffic was diverted to State Route 90.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Creosote plant heals from the inside out

Monsoon season in Tucson, which lasts from mid-June to late September, is a special time for locals. It provides desert inhabitants with the euphoric sense of biophilia, or innate instinct to connect with the natural world around them. “The theory is that when you’re looking at these beautiful views and...
TUCSON, AZ

