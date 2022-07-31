Help Baltimore County Police find missing 28-year-old man, last seen in Parkville

foxbaltimore.com
TOWSON, Md. -- An 8-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after she was found shot inside the basement of a home in the Idlewylde community.Authorities have now charged a juvenile in connection with the incident. They are not naming that juvenile suspect or providing further details.The young victim died at the hospital, and the violence left many in this community shaken. "It's crazy how someone so young lost their life. It's very crazy and tragic. I'm just very speechless. Someone so young lost their life. She didn't even have a chance to do things like go to college,"...
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that has injured a juvenile, according to authorities.The juvenile was shot around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. That's when officers were dispatched to a house in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road to investigate a report of shots fired, according to Baltimore County spokesman Trae Corbin.They found a juvenile who was critically injured. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital.Corbin would not confirm the juvenile's age or if police had a suspect in custody.He noted during a brief press conference following the shooting that there was no threat to the public "at this time."
Police responded around 9:25 p.m. to a home in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road. The minor was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were sent to a location near the intersection of W. Baltimore Street and N. Hilton Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The man was unresponsive at the time that they found him, so one of the officers performed lifesaving measures on him, police said.Medics who arrived at the crime scene continued those lifesaving measures as they transported the man to a local hospital, according to authoritiesHis condition remains unknown, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was injured and taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lansdowne, Baltimore County. Baltimore County police received a call for a shooting. Officers were sent to the 400 block of Bigley Ave on Tuesday around 10 pm. Upon arrival, they discovered...
BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said.
BALTIMORE -- A man is in serious condition after he was shot Wednesday morning in East Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 9:45 a.m. to the 600 block of North Luzerne Street, where they found a 46-year-old man shot once. He was hospitalized and is listed in serious condition, according to police. Investigators believe he was shot on East Monument at North Rose Street, but no suspect has been identified. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a 19-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Baltimore County Sunday night. Police were called to Greenspring Avenue, near Tufton Avenue, for reports of a crash. When police arrived, they say they found a Kia Sorento that had hit a fence before stopping in a field.
BALTIMORE-- Southeast District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim Monday nightAfter arriving, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.The victim is expected to make a full recovery.A crime scene has been located in the 600 block of North Glover Street.Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Baltimore County police announce the death of 19-year-old Catherine Pratt after a fatal car crash Sunday night.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot his roommate in Howard County, leaving him with life threatening injuries, police said. According to police, at about 7:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near Oak Bush Terrace in Columbia, Maryland. Police learned that the suspect shot the man, identified...
Four people were shot in three different incidents on Wednesday evening in a little over an hour. On Aug. 3, around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of N. Hilton Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The...
Police are investigating a shooting between two roommates that occurred on Tuesday night in Columbia, Maryland. They said they were called to the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace, near Snowden River Parkway, shortly before 8 p.m. about a report of a man who shot his roommate. Police said they...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Northeast Baltimore man who created 'no shoot zones' throughout the city is the city's last victim of gun violence. Tyree Moorehead was outside a store at Rose and Monument Streets Wednesday morning when he was struck by three bullets. "Bullets went through my jaw, my...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night. According to police, officers responded to a scene near Kermit Court in South Baltimore for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head. The victim...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The violence that has long plagued Baltimore knocked on Tanya Morris's front door this past week. On her dinning room table now sits a memorial for her son Bartimaeus Morris, 34, of Baltimore. "This was not for him and I just want to know why," said...
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and several other crimes that were reported in the Nottingham area over the past week. At just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, two individuals assaulted someone in the unit block of Gunpowder Road in Glen Arm (21057) and attempted to steal their wallet.
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Police say they have charged a man in connection with a shooting last night in Columbia. 55-year-old Zongping Zhang was arrested at his home in the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace after police responded to reports of a shooting. Police say they...
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes seeing a decline in Prince George's County this year. The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Sharon Road, off...
Three men are in the hospital after being stabbed in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Wednesday evening. Montgomery County police said the incident happened in the area of Quince Orchard Boulevard after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three men with stab wounds. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
