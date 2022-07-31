ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Big Sky Bonus’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Montana Lottery’s “Big Sky Bonus” game were:

11-12-19-21, Bonus: 16

(eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty-one; Bonus: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $12,499

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

