MT Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Big Sky Bonus

11-12-19-21, Bonus: 16

(eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty-one; Bonus: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $12,499

Lucky For Life

08-24-33-44-46, Lucky Ball: 6

(eight, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000

Montana Cash

14-16-32-33-37

(fourteen, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

Powerball

04-17-57-58-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3

(four, seventeen, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: three)

