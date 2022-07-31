MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Big Sky Bonus
11-12-19-21, Bonus: 16
(eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty-one; Bonus: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $12,499
Lucky For Life
08-24-33-44-46, Lucky Ball: 6
(eight, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000
Montana Cash
14-16-32-33-37
(fourteen, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Powerball
04-17-57-58-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3
(four, seventeen, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: three)
