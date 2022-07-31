Oxford firefighter suffers severe burn on the job

www.kcrg.com
Cedar Rapids library to reopen by September after fire forces closure
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library say the building is expected to reopen by September. It comes after a fire forced the building’s closure last week. Firefighters said the fire started in a light fixture above the commons of the library. The sprinkler systems activated, and the fire was quickly extinguished.
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:11 pm Thursday, Cedar Rapids Police say the Check into Cash financial institution on the 5400 block of Blairs Forest Way NE was robbed. Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
Portion of A Ave NE in Cedar Rapids to close for approximately 6 months
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Beginning Monday, August 8th, A Avenue NE between 10th Street and 11th Street will be closed for skywalk construction. Officials say a detour will be posted and work is expected to take roughly six months. To receive text alerts on road impacts, please visit www.cityofcr.com/subscribe.
Fire at Hanna Park in Marion under investigation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at approximately 4:01 pm, Marion Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a pavilion in Hanna Park. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the restrooms upon arrival. Responders quickly got the fire under control. The pavilion sustained moderate damage to the...
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
Starting Thursday, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will open for people in Tama County to see. A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week. Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery.
Autopsies reveal family members were stabbed, shot, strangled at Maquoketa Caves State Park
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed the cause of death for the victims in the triple homicide that happened at Maquoketa Caves State Park last month. According to the autopsy, Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds; Sarah Schmidt, 42,...
Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery
University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act. Changes were proposed after the January 6th riot, where people disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election.
Crews rescue RV park residents during flash flooding in Jefferson County
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has infuriated China, which has retaliated with military force. UnityPoint Des Moines closes 50 beds amid declining COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Vehicle strikes person at fairgrounds late Wednesday
Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.
Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library
University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act. Changes were proposed after the January 6th riot, where people disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Number of abortions in Iowa fall over last year.
Keystone city council to meet about county dangerous animal ordinance
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG) - Keystone’s City Council is expected to discuss Benton County’s “Dangerous Animal” ordinance at a meeting on Thursday. The ordinance bans residents from having pit bulls, or animals that look like pit bulls. Ten families in Keystone were told they had to get...
Two arrested in Palo death
The national non-profit animal welfare organization, 'Bailing out Benji,' compiled all the violations cited by USDA inspectors. AARP partnered with the city's Parks and Recreation department to bring in the exercise equipment. Cyber security expert breaks down districts' next steps after ransomware attack.
Leaked image shows ransomware attack hit Linn-Mar School District
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaked screenshots show the Linn-Mar School District is dealing with a ransomware attack much more severe than the “technical difficulties” the district has described to staff and parents. A staff member shared with TV9 screenshots from district computers showing a warning message stating “all...
New temporary cooling, computer center to open in Cedar Rapids amid library closure
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with the Cedar Rapids Public Library are partnering with Waypoint to provide a new, temporary escape from the summer heat starting Thursday. It comes after a fire forced the closure of the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library last week. After that fire, city officials said they were working to find alternative cooling centers.
Iowa City splash pads closed for the week
Iowa City City Council votes to table decision to remove chair of Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The Iowa City City Council voted on Thursday to table a decision about whether to remove the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Autopsies reveal new details in triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
Starting Thursday, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will open for people in Tama County to see. A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week. Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery. Updated: 3 hours ago. An Iowa church is helping with relief...
Celebration of Life Tuesday evening to honor three family members killed at Maquoketa Caves
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A community will gather Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of three family members tragically killed while camping. A man shot and killed Tyler, Sarah and their six year old daughter Lula Schmidt at Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday, July 22nd. Their nine year old son Arlo escaped and survived.
Marion’s Uptown Getdown returns to City Square Park
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular event series returns to City Square Park in Marion Thursday night. Uptown Getdown is back for its first event of the season. The series is held each Thursday night in August. Flatland Ridge will perform country, classic rock, and pop hits Thursday. There will...
Benton County discusses dog ordinance
Starting Thursday, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will open for people in Tama County to see. A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week. Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery. Updated: 3 hours ago. An Iowa church is helping with relief...
