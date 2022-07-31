ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Motorcyclist from Jackson Killed in Howell Accident

thelakewoodscoop.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

No Injuries In Beachwood House Fire

BEACHWOOD – What came in as a shed fire turned out to be a house fire, but fortunately no one was injured, officials said. The call came in a little after 2:30 p.m., Beachwood Fire Chief Roger Hull said. Initially, the caller believed it was on the 200 block of Pennant Avenue, but it was actually the 200 block of Neptune Avenue. An enclosed porch backed up into the living area of the home. The fire was fully involved when first responders arrived.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howell, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Howell, NJ
Howell, NJ
Accidents
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested For Selling Cocaine

LACEY – After a multi-agency investigation, a Township man has been arrested and charged for selling drugs, officials said. Authorities identified a home in Lacey Township that was being used by Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, to store and distribute cocaine. On July 28, detectives executed a surveillance of...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Howell Accident
Jersey Shore Online

Police: Robber Threatened To Set Victim On Fire

MANCHESTER – A Township woman has been charged with several offenses after threatening to set someone on fire and stealing their goods and cash, police said. Eboni Hester, 27, of Manchester, was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Theft in connection to an incident that occurred on June 21.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: MULTIPLE CARS STOLEN IN TWO DEVELOPMENTS OVERNIGHT

Multiple vehicle burglaries occurred last night from around midnight on. These appear to be mainly confined to the Heather Hills and Blue Hills area as of this time. Vehicles were left unlocked which allowed easy access. Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your keys, and secure your homes.
HOLMDEL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: New Howell Police Chief John Storrow Takes the Reins

Howell Police Captain John Storrow has been named as the next chief of police for the Howell Township Police Department, and has taken the reins on Monday. Chief Sorrow started his law enforcement career at the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office in 1993. He joined the Howell Township Police Department in 1995 as an officer in the police department’s patrol division, followed by becoming a field training officer and sergeant in 2003, detective sergeant in 2005, lieutenant in 2011, and captain in 2015. Since 2000, Chief Sorrow has served on both the Howell Township Police Department S. W.A.T. team and the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team as an assistant team leader, tactical operator, and explosives breacher.
HOWELL, NJ
NBC New York

Toddler Drowns in New Jersey Backyard Pool

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in New Jersey Sunday afternoon, authorities say. Police in Union County's Linden responding to a call about a possible drowning at a McKinley Street home around 5:15 p.m. Sunday say family members had already pulled the toddler from the water and were trying to revive him.
LINDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Firefighters Free Severely Injured Driver In NJ Turnpike Pileup

Firefighters extricated the driver of a Lincoln SUV following a chain-reaction crash involving a tractor-trailer on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike in Bergen County. Four victims in all were hospitalized, one of whom was in traumatic arrest, following the pileup shortly before noon Monday near the Emerson Street overpass in Ridgefield Park, responders said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Backyard North Jersey Pool

A 2-year-old boy drowned in his family's backyard pool over the weekend in Union County, authorities said. Family members pulled the boy from the pool on the 400 block of McKinley Street in Linden and immediately began CPR on Sunday, July 31, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said. The boy...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MISSING PERSON – SILVER ALERT

We are requesting help from the public in locating a missing person. Robert James Levy, a 69-year old male, has been missing since yesterday afternoon. He was last seen in the area of Carlisa Drive in Brick. Robert was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, black and white shoes and...
BRICK, NJ
phl17.com

Seventh reported child escaping from Youth Emergency Services Facility

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Saturday. Police say 13-year-old Tyeshia Akines was last seen at the Youth Emergency Services Facility on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue around noon. Akines was last seen wearing wearing a black...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy