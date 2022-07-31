Motorcyclist from Jackson Killed in Howell Accident

Howell Police Captain John Storrow has been named as the next chief of police for the Howell Township Police Department, and has taken the reins on Monday. Chief Sorrow started his law enforcement career at the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office in 1993. He joined the Howell Township Police Department in 1995 as an officer in the police department’s patrol division, followed by becoming a field training officer and sergeant in 2003, detective sergeant in 2005, lieutenant in 2011, and captain in 2015. Since 2000, Chief Sorrow has served on both the Howell Township Police Department S. W.A.T. team and the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team as an assistant team leader, tactical operator, and explosives breacher.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO